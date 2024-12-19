Author T. Joseph Hardesty’s New Book “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286” Centers Around One Man’s Quest for Salvation and Forgiveness While Incarcerated

Recent release “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286: A Modern-Day Parable of a Man in Purgatory” from Covenant Books author T. Joseph Hardesty is a captivating and thought-provoking novel that centers around Michael Thompson, a man who, while imprisoned, discovers valuable lessons on life, salvation, and the human condition.