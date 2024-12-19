Author T. Joseph Hardesty’s New Book “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286” Centers Around One Man’s Quest for Salvation and Forgiveness While Incarcerated
Recent release “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286: A Modern-Day Parable of a Man in Purgatory” from Covenant Books author T. Joseph Hardesty is a captivating and thought-provoking novel that centers around Michael Thompson, a man who, while imprisoned, discovers valuable lessons on life, salvation, and the human condition.
Chelsea, MI, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. Joseph Hardesty, a retired librarian who lives with his wife in south central Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286: A Modern-Day Parable of a Man in Purgatory”: a stirring look at one man’s journey to find peace and fulfillment in his life through his faith during his short time being incarcerated.
Author T. Joseph Hardesty began his writing career in the fall of 1978, sitting under the branches of an oak tree beside Eagle Lake in the hills of Northeastern Kentucky. When he is not at church or taking his dog, Lucy, for long walks, he can be found writing on a computer instead of a spiral-bound notebook. The author is also a member of the Catholic Writers Guild.
“It should come as no surprise to anyone that life is messy,” writes Hardesty. “It just is, and there is no escaping it. Born behind the eight ball of life, Michael Thompson found out the hard way just how messy, and painful, life would become for him. In the course of his relatively short incarceration at Penbrook Correctional Facility, however, Mikey discovered that justice and mercy go hand in hand, that purgatory is another name for suffering the human condition, and that while there is no escaping it, one can be saved from it—but we have to want it. Really, really want it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Joseph Hardesty’s new book is a poignant and compelling novel that will challenge readers with each turn of the page to look inward and uncover what true salvation means for them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286: A Modern-Day Parable of a Man in Purgatory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author T. Joseph Hardesty began his writing career in the fall of 1978, sitting under the branches of an oak tree beside Eagle Lake in the hills of Northeastern Kentucky. When he is not at church or taking his dog, Lucy, for long walks, he can be found writing on a computer instead of a spiral-bound notebook. The author is also a member of the Catholic Writers Guild.
“It should come as no surprise to anyone that life is messy,” writes Hardesty. “It just is, and there is no escaping it. Born behind the eight ball of life, Michael Thompson found out the hard way just how messy, and painful, life would become for him. In the course of his relatively short incarceration at Penbrook Correctional Facility, however, Mikey discovered that justice and mercy go hand in hand, that purgatory is another name for suffering the human condition, and that while there is no escaping it, one can be saved from it—but we have to want it. Really, really want it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. Joseph Hardesty’s new book is a poignant and compelling novel that will challenge readers with each turn of the page to look inward and uncover what true salvation means for them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Warden, the Inmate, and 34286: A Modern-Day Parable of a Man in Purgatory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories