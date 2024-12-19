Author Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton’s New Book “Simon the Saucer” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Saucer Who, After Being Shattered, is Rebuilt for a New Purpose

Recent release “Simon the Saucer” from Covenant Books author Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton is a charming children’s book that illustrates Christ’s redemptive work through the story of a saucer that is broken and remade for a new purpose. The tale mirrors how God mends what is broken and transforms it for His kingdom’s work, offering comfort and renewal to all.