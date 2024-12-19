Author Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton’s New Book “Simon the Saucer” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Saucer Who, After Being Shattered, is Rebuilt for a New Purpose
Recent release “Simon the Saucer” from Covenant Books author Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton is a charming children’s book that illustrates Christ’s redemptive work through the story of a saucer that is broken and remade for a new purpose. The tale mirrors how God mends what is broken and transforms it for His kingdom’s work, offering comfort and renewal to all.
Sterlington, LA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton, who has been blessed with a large family and is now retired after working for the USPS, has completed her new book, “Simon the Saucer”: a charming and imaginative tale of a saucer that is broken and then remade, conveying a powerful message of redemption and divine transformation.
“‘Simon the Saucer’ represents all of humanity: broken, crushed by the indwelling power of the sin of nature,” writes Hamilton. “But God, pictured as Papa Leon, mended the broken vessel and made it useful again. That’s our God, always bringing comfort to broken hearts, sweeping up the trash in our lives, and making us a vessel fit for service in His kingdom’s work on this earth!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Zacquleen (Zack) Jones Hamilton’s new book provides children with a meaningful narrative that illustrates the concept of redemption in a way that is both accessible and engaging. With colorful artwork to help bring Hamilton’s story to life, “Simon the Saucer” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them grasp profound spiritual truths through a charming and relatable story.
Readers can purchase “Simon the Saucer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
