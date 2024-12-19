Author Laurie Waite Flores’s New Book “The Christmas Dove” Centers Around a Dove Who, While Waiting for Her First Chick to Hatch, Watches Mary Give Birth to Jesus
Recent release “The Christmas Dove” from Covenant Books author Laurie Waite Flores tells the charming tale of a beautiful dove who sits in the rafters on a stable in Bethlehem awaiting the arrival of her first chick. As she does so, she watches below as Mary and Joseph arrive to give birth to the Savior on Christmas night.
Hauula, HI, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Waite Flores, a nationally board-certified elementary school teacher since 2004 who holds a master’s in education and has taught in her rural community for the past twenty-eight years, has completed her new book, “The Christmas Dove”: a captivating story of a dove who gets the celebrate the blessing of motherhood alongside Mary as she watches the story of Christmas from her nest in a Bethlehem stable.
“This Christmas story is about a beautiful white dove sitting in a cozy nest, high in the rafters of a stable in Bethlehem,” writes Flores. “As she awaits the arrival of her firstborn chick, she is blessed to quietly observe the sacred events that unfolded the night the Savior, Jesus Christ, was born. Together, they celebrate the joy and anticipation of motherhood.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laurie Waite Flores’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they witness the true story of Christmas through the eyes of a dove. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Flores’s story to life, “The Christmas Dove” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers can purchase “The Christmas Dove” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
