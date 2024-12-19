Author Laurie Waite Flores’s New Book “The Christmas Dove” Centers Around a Dove Who, While Waiting for Her First Chick to Hatch, Watches Mary Give Birth to Jesus

Recent release “The Christmas Dove” from Covenant Books author Laurie Waite Flores tells the charming tale of a beautiful dove who sits in the rafters on a stable in Bethlehem awaiting the arrival of her first chick. As she does so, she watches below as Mary and Joseph arrive to give birth to the Savior on Christmas night.