Loveforce International Releases New Blues by Anna Hamilton and an Instrumental about Holiday Life
Santa Clarita, CA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 20, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One new single is a Blues song by Anna Hamilton. The other is a Jazzy Instrumental about Holiday Life.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Walk that Talk.” It is a soulful Blues shuffle with call and response backing vocals. It is energetic and happy. Lyrically, the song takes a common phrase about people who walk their talk and applies it to a loving relationship. The interplay between the lead vocals, instrumentation, rhythm and backing vocals create a groove that forms the base of the song’s musical focus.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Holiday Life.” It is a cheery, upbeat, smooth Jazz instrumental. It’s easy going rhythms might cause the mind to wander. When hearing it, one might visualize people rushing off to shop for gifts, engaging in fun, winter activities, or gathering with friends to partake in the holiday season revery, at least that was what the Loveforce Collective was visualizing when they were playing it.
“Anna Hamilton has given us another strong Blues song and The Loveforce Collective has given us a cheery Holiday Season song.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope these two songs bring joy to the world for years to come,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
