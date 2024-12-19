Author Dirk A. Schnarr’s New Book “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus” Explores the Kind of Life Promised to Those Who Follow in Christ’s Teachings

Recent release “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus” from Covenant Books author Dirk A. Schnarr is a fascinating overview of what the life of a true Christian can be like, as promised by Scripture. Drawing upon years of theological research and observations, Schnarr shares how devotion to Christ can lead to a life desired for each individual by the Lord.