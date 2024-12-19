Author Dirk A. Schnarr’s New Book “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus” Explores the Kind of Life Promised to Those Who Follow in Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus” from Covenant Books author Dirk A. Schnarr is a fascinating overview of what the life of a true Christian can be like, as promised by Scripture. Drawing upon years of theological research and observations, Schnarr shares how devotion to Christ can lead to a life desired for each individual by the Lord.
Diboll, TX, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dirk A. Schnarr, who served in the US Navy for seventeen years and worked as a nuclear medicine technologist for forty-seven years, has completed his new book, “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus”: a compelling exploration revealing how, when one walks with Christ, they can discover a life of true fulfillment and light as designed for them by their Heavenly Father.
An ordained minister, author Dirk A. Schnarr has walked with the Lord for over forty-five years and, along with his wife, has been a missionary for over nine years. He attended one year of Bible school in Upstate New York, as well as Crossroads DTS (discipleship training school) with YWAM in South Africa. The author's ultimate desire is to see the people of Christ walk where the Lord desires each of them to walk.
“This book is a short work on the life we are to have and live as true Christians,” writes Schnarr. “It is not a ‘how-to’ book. Rather, it is a description of the kind of life the Scriptures promise us we can have if only we will surrender ourselves completely to the Lord. It is not an exhaustive textbook. It is an observation of the truth of the Scriptures with a longing to actually become the kind of people the Lord desires each of us to be. It is a spiritual understanding that is presented as a reality of who we are supposed to be and how we are to live in this world. There are no steps to follow but rather a life we are to receive by direct impartation from the Lord. Here you will find a longing for the life of Christ to be manifested in our own lives as the Lord desires it to be. May we all be challenged to allow Him to accomplish this in our lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dirk A. Schnarr’s new book will help encourage readers to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord, revealing the glory and salvation available to those who follow Christ’s plan for them.
Readers can purchase “The Reality of Life Found in Christ Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
