Author Kelly Freeman’s New Book “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” is a Poignant Collection of Stories Designed to Inspire Living with Purpose and Meaning
Recent release “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” from Covenant Books author Kelly Freeman is a heartfelt collection of stories that challenges readers to live each day with intention, mindfulness, and appreciation. Drawing inspiration from the people around her, Freeman uses these real-world experiences to highlight the urgency of embracing and cherishing the present.
Sauk Rapids, MN, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Freeman, an inspirational storyteller both with an authentic passion for understanding people and listening to their stories, has completed her new book, “What If Today Was Your Last Day?”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of stories that explores the importance of living with purpose and intention while remaining appreciative of the time one has with loved ones.
“If you knew that today was going to be your last day, or your last day with a loved one, would that change how you went about your day? Of course!” writes Freeman. “You probably wouldn’t pick a fight with your spouse over something that annoyed you. Instead of being frustrated when your child keeps begging for your attention, I bet you would hold them close and treasure your time. The ugly truth is that no one knows which day will be their last. Or the last day we have with a loved one.
“We often think we have time to do all the things to live our best lives or even to mend our differences. But how unfortunate it is when a life ends before we are ready—which, by the way, I think is always the case. Each chapter in this book is a different person’s story, that I have in some way had a connection with. Each story offers a uniquely different perspective on the question of ‘What if today was your last?’ My hopes and intentions are to give whoever reads this a gift—an everlasting gift: a gift of awareness, through these stories, that we must make the most of each and every day. They say tomorrow is never promised. I believe that’s true, and that’s why we shouldn’t take it for granted! Life is so much more meaningful when we appreciate it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kelly Freeman’s new book is a call to action that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds who understand the fragility of life and the importance of savoring the time they have left. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Freeman’s life-affirming series is a must-read for anyone looking to make the most of their time and deepen their relationships.
Readers can purchase “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“If you knew that today was going to be your last day, or your last day with a loved one, would that change how you went about your day? Of course!” writes Freeman. “You probably wouldn’t pick a fight with your spouse over something that annoyed you. Instead of being frustrated when your child keeps begging for your attention, I bet you would hold them close and treasure your time. The ugly truth is that no one knows which day will be their last. Or the last day we have with a loved one.
“We often think we have time to do all the things to live our best lives or even to mend our differences. But how unfortunate it is when a life ends before we are ready—which, by the way, I think is always the case. Each chapter in this book is a different person’s story, that I have in some way had a connection with. Each story offers a uniquely different perspective on the question of ‘What if today was your last?’ My hopes and intentions are to give whoever reads this a gift—an everlasting gift: a gift of awareness, through these stories, that we must make the most of each and every day. They say tomorrow is never promised. I believe that’s true, and that’s why we shouldn’t take it for granted! Life is so much more meaningful when we appreciate it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kelly Freeman’s new book is a call to action that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds who understand the fragility of life and the importance of savoring the time they have left. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Freeman’s life-affirming series is a must-read for anyone looking to make the most of their time and deepen their relationships.
Readers can purchase “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories