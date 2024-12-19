Author Kelly Freeman’s New Book “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” is a Poignant Collection of Stories Designed to Inspire Living with Purpose and Meaning

Recent release “What If Today Was Your Last Day?” from Covenant Books author Kelly Freeman is a heartfelt collection of stories that challenges readers to live each day with intention, mindfulness, and appreciation. Drawing inspiration from the people around her, Freeman uses these real-world experiences to highlight the urgency of embracing and cherishing the present.