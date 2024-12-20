Author G. K. Tracey’s New Book “The Little Sheep” Follows a Little Sheep Who Strays from the Safety of His Shepherd and Quickly Learns the Error of His Ways

Recent release “The Little Sheep” from Covenant Books author G. K. Tracey is a charming tale that centers around a little sheep who longs to have things his way and set off to see the world. In order to do so, he leaves behind the safety of his shepherd's pasture, only to find just how dangerous the world can be on one’s own.