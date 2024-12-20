Author G. K. Tracey’s New Book “The Little Sheep” Follows a Little Sheep Who Strays from the Safety of His Shepherd and Quickly Learns the Error of His Ways
Recent release “The Little Sheep” from Covenant Books author G. K. Tracey is a charming tale that centers around a little sheep who longs to have things his way and set off to see the world. In order to do so, he leaves behind the safety of his shepherd's pasture, only to find just how dangerous the world can be on one’s own.
Bridgeton, NJ, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- G. K. Tracey, a social worker, entrepreneur, and travel enthusiast who holds a master’s degree in clinical social work from Rutgers University, has completed her new book, “The Little Sheep”: a delightful tale that follows a small sheep who, after leaving his shepherd to experience the world for himself, discovers his mistake and longs to return home. But when he does, will he be forgiven and accepted back into the fold?
“The Little Sheep, the tiniest and youngest of the herd, was insistent on having his way,” writes Tracey. “He desperately wanted to run away from the fold and eventually did, thereby going against the will of his shepherd. The story details the experiences the Little Sheep had while he went astray. The story also demonstrates the beauty of unconditional love, patience, humility, and forgiveness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G. K. Tracey’s new book is a beautiful allegory about the Lord’s unconditional love for all his children, and his willingness to embrace anyone into his flock. With colorful artwork to help bring Tracey’s story to life, “The Little Sheep” is the perfect tool to help young readers learn about Jesus’s forgiveness and glory, making it a valuable addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “The Little Sheep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
