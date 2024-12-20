Author Don DeNevi’s New Book “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” Follows a Young Girl Who Achieves Her Tennis Dreams

Recent release “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” from Covenant Books author Don DeNevi is a captivating story that follows a young girl named Juliet who, with the help of two surprising allies, is able to improve her tennis game and accomplish her ultimate goal of becoming a world champion tennis player.