Author Don DeNevi’s New Book “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” Follows a Young Girl Who Achieves Her Tennis Dreams
Recent release “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” from Covenant Books author Don DeNevi is a captivating story that follows a young girl named Juliet who, with the help of two surprising allies, is able to improve her tennis game and accomplish her ultimate goal of becoming a world champion tennis player.
Pebble Beach, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Don DeNevi, an accomplished author and educator with a background in history, has completed his new book, “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!”: a delightful story of a young girl who, with the help of two magical tennis balls, is able to improve her tennis skills and set off on a grand adventure of becoming a professional tennis player.
Author Don DeNevi began his career in the late 1950s as a teacher intern at a prison near Stockton and earned his bachelor's degree from the College of the Pacific. He continued his studies at UC Berkeley, obtaining an EdD in the early 1970s. DeNevi has taught various courses related to criminal justice and psychology at colleges in the Bay Area. After retiring from academia, he served as the recreation director at San Quentin State Prison for fifteen years, where he implemented a comprehensive recreation program and established the prison's first tennis court.
“Upon opening a new can of tennis balls, two seven-and-a-half-year-old girls walk onto court 3 and position themselves,” writes DeNevi. “Juliet, receiving the first ball hit to her, whacks it back high over the net with a smart resounding blow. The forehand stroke is so whopping solid that the tennis ball flies over the backcourt’s wire mesh fence covered with a black waterproofed canvas tarpaulin and into the unused narrow strip and awful dirt passageway.
“Juliet and her friend dashed to the back-gated fence and shoved open the unlocked wire-meshed exit gate. Seeing the yellow-orange-and-white ball half-submerged amid a sinister-looking mini swamp of dead weeds, worms, and old tennis balls dead for a decade or longer, Juliet said to her friend, ‘Yikes! I’m not going in there to get the ball. Snakes might live there. Unless Mom on court 9, the clay court, has an extra good used one. I’ll watch her play, then go home with her. Stay with me, and we’ll drive you home.’ Then something strange happened.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don DeNevi’s new book is an enchanting story that will transport readers as they follow along on Juliet’s journey to becoming a tennis pro. With colorful artwork to help bring DeNevi’s story to life, “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they discover the incredible love that young Juliet has for the magnificent game of tennis.
Readers can purchase “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Don DeNevi began his career in the late 1950s as a teacher intern at a prison near Stockton and earned his bachelor's degree from the College of the Pacific. He continued his studies at UC Berkeley, obtaining an EdD in the early 1970s. DeNevi has taught various courses related to criminal justice and psychology at colleges in the Bay Area. After retiring from academia, he served as the recreation director at San Quentin State Prison for fifteen years, where he implemented a comprehensive recreation program and established the prison's first tennis court.
“Upon opening a new can of tennis balls, two seven-and-a-half-year-old girls walk onto court 3 and position themselves,” writes DeNevi. “Juliet, receiving the first ball hit to her, whacks it back high over the net with a smart resounding blow. The forehand stroke is so whopping solid that the tennis ball flies over the backcourt’s wire mesh fence covered with a black waterproofed canvas tarpaulin and into the unused narrow strip and awful dirt passageway.
“Juliet and her friend dashed to the back-gated fence and shoved open the unlocked wire-meshed exit gate. Seeing the yellow-orange-and-white ball half-submerged amid a sinister-looking mini swamp of dead weeds, worms, and old tennis balls dead for a decade or longer, Juliet said to her friend, ‘Yikes! I’m not going in there to get the ball. Snakes might live there. Unless Mom on court 9, the clay court, has an extra good used one. I’ll watch her play, then go home with her. Stay with me, and we’ll drive you home.’ Then something strange happened.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don DeNevi’s new book is an enchanting story that will transport readers as they follow along on Juliet’s journey to becoming a tennis pro. With colorful artwork to help bring DeNevi’s story to life, “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they discover the incredible love that young Juliet has for the magnificent game of tennis.
Readers can purchase “Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories