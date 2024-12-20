Author Steven Klein’s New Book “Flowers Are In The Head” is a Heartfelt and Engaging Exploration of Faith Designed to be Accessible for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Flowers Are In The Head” from Covenant Books author Steven Klein is a charming and captivating story that follows Yulee, who has never seen a flower and doesn’t believe they exist. But with the help of others, Yulee learns to have faith, and trust in something even if he cannot see it with his own eyes.
Tehachapi, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven Klein has completed his new book, “Flowers Are In The Head”: a captivating short story designed to spark curiosity and foster a sense of faith in young readers.
“An anagram, FAITH = Flowers Are In The Head, is a story of the discovery and power of faith,” writes Klein. “‘Flowers’ is a metaphor for God. This brings the concept of spiritualism and faith into terms a child can understand and expressed as a simple concept: if you don’t know for sure, why would you choose to believe the lesser thought?
“In the beginning, flowers are a mystery, not seen or touched. The main character, Yulee, says, ‘How can you believe in something you can’t see or touch?’
“He is on a journey of discovery that brings him to those who believe in flowers and those who don’t. Yulee decides it is better to believe there can be flowers than to believe flowers can never exist. The existence of flowers becomes a choice and expression of faith.
“At the end of the story, flowers do appear, and Yulee declares, ‘It takes faith first, and you see what can happen.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Klein’s new book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they discover the power of having faith despite their doubts. With colorful artwork to help bring Klein’s tale to life, “Flowers Are In The Head” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inspiring them to discover the beauty that unfolds when one chooses to believe.
Readers can purchase “Flowers Are In The Head” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
