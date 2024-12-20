Author Steven Klein’s New Book “Flowers Are In The Head” is a Heartfelt and Engaging Exploration of Faith Designed to be Accessible for Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Flowers Are In The Head” from Covenant Books author Steven Klein is a charming and captivating story that follows Yulee, who has never seen a flower and doesn’t believe they exist. But with the help of others, Yulee learns to have faith, and trust in something even if he cannot see it with his own eyes.