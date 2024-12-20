Author Heather Othmer’s New Book “My Time with The Lord: A Bible Study and Prayer Journal” Inspires Readers to Enjoy Their Time with the Lord
Recent release “My Time with The Lord: A Bible Study and Prayer Journal” from Covenant Books author Heather Othmer takes a straightforward approach to Bible study and prayer life, keeping the focus on God.
Unadilla, NE, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heather Othmer, a wife and mother of five, has completed her new book, “My Time with The Lord: A Bible Study and Prayer Journal”: an engaging work that encourages readers to record their journey of God’s work and refinement.
Author Heather Othmer lives on a farm in Nebraska with her family. Heather has a passion for studying God’s word and encouraging women to love the Lord and follow Him.
Othmer writes, “Welcome to your new Bible study and prayer journal. I pray that you find this a helpful tool as you study God’s Word. Years ago, I found that I was looking for myself and my ideas as I was reading Scripture. I was trying to read myself right into the Bible. This led to wrong thinking about God, who He is, who I am, and what was even being said in the Word. Thankfully, the Lord convicted me of my self-focus and changed the way I study Scripture. This journal is a reflection of that. My hope and heart is that this journal helps you to focus on finding God in the pages of His Word, who He is, what He’s done, and what His promises are. Next, based on the deep truth of who the one true God is, record what you note in the scripture about who you are and then how you are to think and live. Finally, ask the Lord for prayer points. Watch your perspective deepen as you consider His Word in a new way with your focus on Him!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heather Othmer’s new book offers inspiration and spiritual guidance for those who typically find daily Bible study and prayer intimidating or overwhelming, offering a simplified approach that keeps the emphasis on God.
Readers can purchase “My Time with The Lord: A Bible Study and Prayer Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
