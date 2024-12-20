Author Jeanette W. G. Fleming and illustrator Obray Cowan’s New Book “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” is a Captivating Folktale of Adventure and Discovery

Recent release “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” from Covenant Books author Jeanette W. G. Fleming and illustrator Obray Cowan is a magical coastal folktale that follows a young boy’s summer adventures on the South Carolina coast as he discovers a mysterious conch shell that changes color and takes him on a journey of awe and imagination.