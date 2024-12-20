Author Jeanette W. G. Fleming and illustrator Obray Cowan’s New Book “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” is a Captivating Folktale of Adventure and Discovery
Recent release “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” from Covenant Books author Jeanette W. G. Fleming and illustrator Obray Cowan is a magical coastal folktale that follows a young boy’s summer adventures on the South Carolina coast as he discovers a mysterious conch shell that changes color and takes him on a journey of awe and imagination.
York, SC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeanette W. G. Fleming, a retired educator of English and language arts whose career of thirty-two years afforded her the opportunity to teach and touch the lives of numerous teens and young adults, and illustrator Obray Cowan, the author’s grandson, have completed their new book, “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors”: a charming tale that invites young readers on an imaginative journey through the eyes of a young boy whose summer adventures along the South Carolina coast lead to a series of enchanting discoveries.
“This book is a coastal folktale about a young boy named Tim who loves to visit the coastline of South Carolina each summer,” writes Fleming. “Tim lives in a city a few miles away with his mother. His grandparents live off the coast of a South Carolina beach. Tim began his visits when he was a small boy. He still enjoys collecting shells as he walks along the beach. One day while collecting shells, he finds the most beautiful and odd conch shell for the first time. Believing that his shell would be a keepsake, Tim is excited and overjoyed. The suspense begins when his newfound conch shell is lost and found again and again. He is kept in wonder about how its colors are changing. He also wonders if he will ever be able to keep it.
“The storyline keeps young readers in wonder as each unexpected and astounding event occurs. It is a book that will stir the imagination, passion, caring, and nurturing senses of any young reader. In some ways, it portrays the ‘full circle of life’ shown through a young boy’s experiences in his natural surroundings. It can be called a children’s book of wonder.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanette W. G. Fleming’s new book, paired with Obray Cowan’s vivid illustrations, is sure to not only entertain but also stimulate the imagination, passion, and nurturing senses of its young audience. Each page invites readers to explore and marvel at the wonders of nature and the magic that lies within it, making it a perfect addition to any child’s library and a wonderful resource for parents and educators seeking to inspire wonder and appreciation for the natural world.
Readers can purchase “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book is a coastal folktale about a young boy named Tim who loves to visit the coastline of South Carolina each summer,” writes Fleming. “Tim lives in a city a few miles away with his mother. His grandparents live off the coast of a South Carolina beach. Tim began his visits when he was a small boy. He still enjoys collecting shells as he walks along the beach. One day while collecting shells, he finds the most beautiful and odd conch shell for the first time. Believing that his shell would be a keepsake, Tim is excited and overjoyed. The suspense begins when his newfound conch shell is lost and found again and again. He is kept in wonder about how its colors are changing. He also wonders if he will ever be able to keep it.
“The storyline keeps young readers in wonder as each unexpected and astounding event occurs. It is a book that will stir the imagination, passion, caring, and nurturing senses of any young reader. In some ways, it portrays the ‘full circle of life’ shown through a young boy’s experiences in his natural surroundings. It can be called a children’s book of wonder.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanette W. G. Fleming’s new book, paired with Obray Cowan’s vivid illustrations, is sure to not only entertain but also stimulate the imagination, passion, and nurturing senses of its young audience. Each page invites readers to explore and marvel at the wonders of nature and the magic that lies within it, making it a perfect addition to any child’s library and a wonderful resource for parents and educators seeking to inspire wonder and appreciation for the natural world.
Readers can purchase “The Conch Shell That Earned Its Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories