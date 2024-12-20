Author Albert B. Sancho and illustrator Benjamin Sancho’s New Book “The Great African Festival” is a Captivating Story of an African Village Celebrating Their Harvest
Recent release “The Great African Festival” from Covenant Books author Albert B. Sancho and illustrator Benjamin Sancho transports readers to a vibrant village in Liberia, where a young boy and his cousin prepare for the end-of-harvest festival. With music, dancing, and a feast, “The Great African Festival” offers a joyful, immersive introduction to African culture for young readers.
Merrillville, IN, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Albert B. Sancho, a former elementary school teacher, tutor, and youth advocate from Liberia, and illustrator Benjamin Sancho have completed their new book, “The Great African Festival”: a charming story of a young boy and his cousin who help to prepare their village in Liberia for the upcoming festival to celebrate the end of the harvest.
“In Africa, many people live in big or small villages,” writes Sancho. “One such village is Goya located in Liberia. This story is about a boy named Garswah and a girl named Janjay who live in Goya with their families. Garswah and Janjay are cousins because their mothers are sisters and daughters of the great and wise Chief Donmonyu. At the end of each dry season, the people of Goya celebrate the end of harvest with lots of food, music, and dancing. Janjay and Garswah are happy to be a part of the celebration and excited to help with the preparation of the great festival.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Albert B. Sancho and Benjamin Sancho’s new book offers young readers the opportunity to discover African traditions, the importance of family bonds, and the joy of celebrating one’s community. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Sancho’s story to life, “The Great African Festival” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to learn more about African cultures.
Readers can purchase “The Great African Festival” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
