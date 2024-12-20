Author Albert B. Sancho and illustrator Benjamin Sancho’s New Book “The Great African Festival” is a Captivating Story of an African Village Celebrating Their Harvest

Recent release “The Great African Festival” from Covenant Books author Albert B. Sancho and illustrator Benjamin Sancho transports readers to a vibrant village in Liberia, where a young boy and his cousin prepare for the end-of-harvest festival. With music, dancing, and a feast, “The Great African Festival” offers a joyful, immersive introduction to African culture for young readers.