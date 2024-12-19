Author Dr. James Banks Jr.’s New Book “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” is a Thought-Provoking Read That Tackles Strained Family Dynamics and Healing
Recent release “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” from Page Publishing author Dr. James Banks Jr. is a poignant and timely exploration of family relationships and emotional healing. Drawing upon years of research and observation, Dr. Banks Jr.’s work aims to address the lasting wounds caused by internal family struggles, societal pressures, and the absence of unconditional love.
Darien, GA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. James Banks Jr., who holds a Doctor of Educational Leadership degree from Nova Southeastern University and a graduate studies certificate from United Theological Seminary, has completed his new book “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?”: a powerful discussion offering both spiritual and practical wisdom to help families navigate complex emotional and relationship challenges all while focusing on preserving the welfare of any children involved.
After working for thirty years as an educator, author Dr. James Banks Jr. is now retired and serves as a city clerk and manager in the city of Nicholls in Coffee County, Georgia. He is also the founder of Jacksonary Servanthood LLC, where he is an independent contractor for Ware County Schools’ special services and special education departments. Dr. Banks Jr. has twenty-one years of ministry as a pastor and an evangelist, and has two previously published books, “The Day My Heart Cried: Everyone Does Not See Things the Same Way” and “Stuck: Living in Denial Will Prohibit Your Mobility”.
“Ultimately, this writing is made to help all families deal with the attack from the inside that will eventually cause a complete separation, having no boundaries in place for the child(ren),” writes Dr. Banks Jr. “This leads to putting the child in the direction of constant battles to comprehend why their life is no longer at its best but has become increasingly abnormal.
“The Pharaohian and Herodian syndrome will make ways to constantly divide, change, and take away what should be given to the child in every family—unconditional love. However, if you must deal with the redheaded stepchild syndrome (RSS), it can turn your whole life around to put you in a seemingly no-win situation where you may suffer in silence.
“Today, I ask you to take the mask off externally and deal with the intrinsic feelings from within. This will begin to illuminate the real you and keep you in a remorseful state after you know that you were under attack to create chaos in your life. Let your heart turn to the child and his/her heart will turn to you. After you have taken things for a season, which is not a lifetime, move into the restoration period for all lives involved. To know restoration is to know who our redeemer is (Christ).
“May your life and days be enriched from this day forward. Nothing you went through will be wasted. It will all be used for the glory of God. Your salvation was paid in full, and now is the time to live for the overflow in the harvest you cultivated. To God be the glory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. James Banks Jr.’s eye-opening series offers a compelling mix of psychological insight, Biblical wisdom, and personal reflection, making it a vital tool for those seeking to understand and overcome the challenges of dysfunctional family dynamics, emotional alienation, and the journey toward healing.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After working for thirty years as an educator, author Dr. James Banks Jr. is now retired and serves as a city clerk and manager in the city of Nicholls in Coffee County, Georgia. He is also the founder of Jacksonary Servanthood LLC, where he is an independent contractor for Ware County Schools’ special services and special education departments. Dr. Banks Jr. has twenty-one years of ministry as a pastor and an evangelist, and has two previously published books, “The Day My Heart Cried: Everyone Does Not See Things the Same Way” and “Stuck: Living in Denial Will Prohibit Your Mobility”.
“Ultimately, this writing is made to help all families deal with the attack from the inside that will eventually cause a complete separation, having no boundaries in place for the child(ren),” writes Dr. Banks Jr. “This leads to putting the child in the direction of constant battles to comprehend why their life is no longer at its best but has become increasingly abnormal.
“The Pharaohian and Herodian syndrome will make ways to constantly divide, change, and take away what should be given to the child in every family—unconditional love. However, if you must deal with the redheaded stepchild syndrome (RSS), it can turn your whole life around to put you in a seemingly no-win situation where you may suffer in silence.
“Today, I ask you to take the mask off externally and deal with the intrinsic feelings from within. This will begin to illuminate the real you and keep you in a remorseful state after you know that you were under attack to create chaos in your life. Let your heart turn to the child and his/her heart will turn to you. After you have taken things for a season, which is not a lifetime, move into the restoration period for all lives involved. To know restoration is to know who our redeemer is (Christ).
“May your life and days be enriched from this day forward. Nothing you went through will be wasted. It will all be used for the glory of God. Your salvation was paid in full, and now is the time to live for the overflow in the harvest you cultivated. To God be the glory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. James Banks Jr.’s eye-opening series offers a compelling mix of psychological insight, Biblical wisdom, and personal reflection, making it a vital tool for those seeking to understand and overcome the challenges of dysfunctional family dynamics, emotional alienation, and the journey toward healing.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories