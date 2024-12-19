Author Dr. James Banks Jr.’s New Book “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” is a Thought-Provoking Read That Tackles Strained Family Dynamics and Healing

Recent release “Pharaoh and Herod to Society: Why Kill Us?” from Page Publishing author Dr. James Banks Jr. is a poignant and timely exploration of family relationships and emotional healing. Drawing upon years of research and observation, Dr. Banks Jr.’s work aims to address the lasting wounds caused by internal family struggles, societal pressures, and the absence of unconditional love.