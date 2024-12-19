Author William M. Stanton’s New Book “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat” is a Compelling Story of the Investigation Into Two Missing Children in 1970s New Jersey

Recent release “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat” from Page Publishing author William M. Stanton centers around Bill Stanford, a civil servant who is tasked with investigating the case of two missing children after police incompetence leads to countless dead ends. Gaining insight from an unlikely source, Bill races to discover the truth behind Esmeralda and Jesus’s disappearance.