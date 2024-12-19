Author William M. Stanton’s New Book “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat” is a Compelling Story of the Investigation Into Two Missing Children in 1970s New Jersey
Recent release “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat” from Page Publishing author William M. Stanton centers around Bill Stanford, a civil servant who is tasked with investigating the case of two missing children after police incompetence leads to countless dead ends. Gaining insight from an unlikely source, Bill races to discover the truth behind Esmeralda and Jesus’s disappearance.
St. Pete Beach, FL, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William M. Stanton, who is now retired after thirty-two years of service in the Union City school system as a teacher and administrator, has completed his new book “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat”: a riveting thriller that follows one man’s investigation into the horrifying disappearance of two young children from West Hoboken, New Jersey, during the late 1970s.
A native of New Jersey, author William M. Stanton earned a BA degree in education from Montclair State College and an AMA in administration and supervision from Seton Hall University. In addition to his career in education, William also held part-time jobs as director of public information for Riverside General Hospital in Secaucus, New Jersey; assistant to the public safety commissioner in Union City, New Jersey; and bouncer at Meadowbrook Disco in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Currently, he resides in Pass-a-Grille, Saint Pete Beach, Florida, with the love of his life, Carol.
“Eleven year old Esmeralda Gomez and her little brother, Jesus, were the children of hard working immigrant parents living in West Hoboken, New Jersey in 1978,” writes Stanton. “Nobody expected them to vanish one day, until they did. Nobody expected the police force to be so wildly incompetent in their search for the Gomez children, until they were, forcing them to bring local civil servant Bill Stanford into the case. And nobody expected a psychic woman to lead their investigation to the harrowing truth of what happened to the Gomez kids, until she did.”
Published by Page Publishing, William M. Stanton’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Bill’s investigation, and the grizzly truth that awaits him at the end of his path. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Free to Kill” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Free to Kill: Catch, Release, Repeat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
