Author Richard A. Pazasis’s New Book “Tales from the Northeast” is a Historical Novel Containing Short Stories That Explore the Rich History of America’s Northeast

Recent release “Tales from the Northeast” from Page Publishing author Richard A. Pazasis is a compelling collection of short stories that weaves together the history of the northeastern United States with fictional narratives, transporting readers to the heart of the nation's early history through the lens of both well-known and lesser-known figures and places that have shaped the country.