Author Richard A. Pazasis’s New Book “Tales from the Northeast” is a Historical Novel Containing Short Stories That Explore the Rich History of America’s Northeast
Recent release “Tales from the Northeast” from Page Publishing author Richard A. Pazasis is a compelling collection of short stories that weaves together the history of the northeastern United States with fictional narratives, transporting readers to the heart of the nation's early history through the lens of both well-known and lesser-known figures and places that have shaped the country.
Belchertown, MA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Pazasis, a Pinnacle Book award-winning author who holds two degrees from Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, and one from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, has completed his new book “Tales from the Northeast”: a gripping assortment of short stories exploring the profound history of the northeastern United States, documenting the region’s incredible contributions and pivotal role in the nation’s earliest days.
Author Richard A. Pazasis retired early as the result of completing over forty successful years of experience in top-level management positions within both private and public organizations, mentored several individuals wishing to advance into top-level management positions, taught a graduate level course in administration management for a Massachusetts state university, and was the lead consultant for several teams evaluating organizations within the New England area. He also is the recipient of several formal citations and recognitions from local and county educator associations, his local community as Citizen of the Year, a United States secretary of education, two United States senators, one United States house representative, the president of the Massachusetts State Senate, and the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The author also earned Northeastern University’s Alumni Award for Professional Promise, a University of Southern California’s Teaching Assistant Full Scholarship Award, and the NABE Pinnacle Book Award for the Best Business Book entitled “Guide to Becoming an Effective Manager: Thoughts for Consideration.”
“The northeastern section of the United States, specifically Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, offers us some of the richest history in our nation,” shares Pazasis. “There is a plethora of well-known geographical areas and individuals that and who have been a significant influence on our country’s great history. In addition, there are many not-so-well-known geographical areas and individuals that and who have also made such remarkable contributions.
“Because of what seems to be a modern-day lack of knowledge and appreciation for our country’s history, including a recent trend to erase documented records of actual historical events and statues of prominent individuals, I have decided to compose several short stories highlighting both well-known and not-so-well-known geographical areas and individuals from the northeastern section of the United States, that and who have made significant contributions to our great nation’s history.
“I have chosen to present such information in a fictional short story format, just as several very early American writers did, which is described within the introduction to a compendium entitled ‘Great American Short Stories’, published by the Fall River Press of New York City. According to the publisher, ‘Americans have been writing short stories for almost as long as Americans have been writing fiction…in which…writers strove to capture the character of their fledgling country.’ In addition, the publication mentioned that writers like Washington Irving, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Edgar Allen Poe used the short story format because it ‘showed itself to be adaptable to a wide variety of themes and approaches that might not have been executed as well at novel length…and that found it the perfect tool for turning folklore and superstitions…into literary tall tales.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard A. Pazasis’s enthralling tales will transport readers as they discover the impressive history held within America’s Northeastern territories. From revealing the exploits of unsung heroes to exploring the cultural tapestry and landscape that defines the area, “Tales from the Northeast” offers a stirring journey into the very essence of the American identity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Tales From The Northeast" at bookstores everywhere, or online on most United States platforms such as the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, Audiobook (Audible) Network, eBay, VitalSource, etc., and also on several foreign platforms.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Richard A. Pazasis retired early as the result of completing over forty successful years of experience in top-level management positions within both private and public organizations, mentored several individuals wishing to advance into top-level management positions, taught a graduate level course in administration management for a Massachusetts state university, and was the lead consultant for several teams evaluating organizations within the New England area. He also is the recipient of several formal citations and recognitions from local and county educator associations, his local community as Citizen of the Year, a United States secretary of education, two United States senators, one United States house representative, the president of the Massachusetts State Senate, and the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The author also earned Northeastern University’s Alumni Award for Professional Promise, a University of Southern California’s Teaching Assistant Full Scholarship Award, and the NABE Pinnacle Book Award for the Best Business Book entitled “Guide to Becoming an Effective Manager: Thoughts for Consideration.”
“The northeastern section of the United States, specifically Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, offers us some of the richest history in our nation,” shares Pazasis. “There is a plethora of well-known geographical areas and individuals that and who have been a significant influence on our country’s great history. In addition, there are many not-so-well-known geographical areas and individuals that and who have also made such remarkable contributions.
“Because of what seems to be a modern-day lack of knowledge and appreciation for our country’s history, including a recent trend to erase documented records of actual historical events and statues of prominent individuals, I have decided to compose several short stories highlighting both well-known and not-so-well-known geographical areas and individuals from the northeastern section of the United States, that and who have made significant contributions to our great nation’s history.
“I have chosen to present such information in a fictional short story format, just as several very early American writers did, which is described within the introduction to a compendium entitled ‘Great American Short Stories’, published by the Fall River Press of New York City. According to the publisher, ‘Americans have been writing short stories for almost as long as Americans have been writing fiction…in which…writers strove to capture the character of their fledgling country.’ In addition, the publication mentioned that writers like Washington Irving, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Edgar Allen Poe used the short story format because it ‘showed itself to be adaptable to a wide variety of themes and approaches that might not have been executed as well at novel length…and that found it the perfect tool for turning folklore and superstitions…into literary tall tales.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard A. Pazasis’s enthralling tales will transport readers as they discover the impressive history held within America’s Northeastern territories. From revealing the exploits of unsung heroes to exploring the cultural tapestry and landscape that defines the area, “Tales from the Northeast” offers a stirring journey into the very essence of the American identity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Tales From The Northeast" at bookstores everywhere, or online on most United States platforms such as the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, Audiobook (Audible) Network, eBay, VitalSource, etc., and also on several foreign platforms.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories