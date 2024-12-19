Author Anthony S. Baker’s New Book “I Am Barbara” is a Powerful Novel Documenting the Last Years of the Human Race as Seen Through a Young Journalist Named Barbara

Recent release “I Am Barbara” from Page Publishing author Anthony S. Baker is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that centers around Barbara, a young journalist who chronicles the remaining years of civilization and humanity itself. As Earth’s man-made destruction continues, Barbara unwittingly becomes the face of impending disaster and the end of life as society knows it.