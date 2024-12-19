Author Anthony S. Baker’s New Book “I Am Barbara” is a Powerful Novel Documenting the Last Years of the Human Race as Seen Through a Young Journalist Named Barbara
Recent release “I Am Barbara” from Page Publishing author Anthony S. Baker is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that centers around Barbara, a young journalist who chronicles the remaining years of civilization and humanity itself. As Earth’s man-made destruction continues, Barbara unwittingly becomes the face of impending disaster and the end of life as society knows it.
West Des Moines, IA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony S. Baker, who served in the Royal Air Force who now lives with his wife in the United States, has completed his new book “I Am Barbara”: a poignant and gripping story of a young journalist who documents the final few years of mankind and the Earth as a hospitable planet.
“This is a history describing the last years of the human race,” writes Baker. “It was seen through the eyes of a young journalist called Barbara. She became a spokesperson for the world, and she became the face of the approaching disaster.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony S. Baker’s eye-opening novel draws from real life events and warnings about the destruction of Earth, and mankind’s unwillingness to act and prevent its own decay. Expertly paced and character-driven, “I Am Barbara” will challenge readers to reflect on the current state of the world, serving as a call to action to make effective change before it’s too late.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Am Barbara” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
