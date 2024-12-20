Author JT Robinson’s New Book “At My School” Follows a Young Rhino Named Sarah Who Helps to Inspire Her Classmates to Accept Others No Matter Their Differences

Recent release “At My School” from Page Publishing author JT Robinson is a delightful story that centers around Sarah, a young rhino who grows tired of the mundane conformity at her school and longs to celebrate diversity. When a new student arrives, Sarah helps others to see how despite one’s differences, everyone should be treated with the same kindness and respect.