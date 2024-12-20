Author JT Robinson’s New Book “At My School” Follows a Young Rhino Named Sarah Who Helps to Inspire Her Classmates to Accept Others No Matter Their Differences
Recent release “At My School” from Page Publishing author JT Robinson is a delightful story that centers around Sarah, a young rhino who grows tired of the mundane conformity at her school and longs to celebrate diversity. When a new student arrives, Sarah helps others to see how despite one’s differences, everyone should be treated with the same kindness and respect.
Parker, CO, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JT Robinson, who lives in a small town in Colorado, working with the low-income population in need of housing, has completed her new book “At My School”: a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the differences that make others unique, while fostering a sense of community and togetherness.
In “At My School,” readers are introduced to Sarah, a young rhino who can’t understand why everyone being the same is so important. Deciding to break free from conformity, Sarah wears a bright pink ribbon to school, causing others to make fun of her for standing out. But when a new giraffe arrives at the school, Sarah helps to show her fellow students that being different can be fun, and learning to accept others is an important part of life.
“This book came to me fifteen years ago early one morning before I was up and out of bed,” writes Robinson. “It speaks to love, acceptance, and all the differences that make us amazing. In a world that is so different, this book honors those differences and seeks to bring everyone together.”
Published by Page Publishing, JT Robinson’s adorable tale will help young readers discover that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and kindness, no matter that size, color, religion, or background. With colorful artwork to help bring Robinson’s story to life, “At My School” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages with its poignant and vital message, making it a vital addition to any family or school library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "At My School" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
