Author Patsy Teten Roach’s New Book “Thunderstorm” is a Riveting Story That Follows Two Siblings Who Get Caught in a Thunderstorm and Trust in God to Keep Them Safe

Recent release “Thunderstorm” from Page Publishing author Patsy Teten Roach is a charming tale of two siblings who are caught in a sudden thunderstorm while playing outside. Despite being scared by the weather, their mother helps to calm them down and understand that God has the power to keep his children safe through all kinds of storms.