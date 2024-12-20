Author Patsy Teten Roach’s New Book “Thunderstorm” is a Riveting Story That Follows Two Siblings Who Get Caught in a Thunderstorm and Trust in God to Keep Them Safe
Recent release “Thunderstorm” from Page Publishing author Patsy Teten Roach is a charming tale of two siblings who are caught in a sudden thunderstorm while playing outside. Despite being scared by the weather, their mother helps to calm them down and understand that God has the power to keep his children safe through all kinds of storms.
Richlands, NC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patsy Teten Roach, a retired teacher and librarian, has completed her new book “Thunderstorm”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that reveals the ways in which God can keep people safe through life’s storms, both literally and spiritually.
While growing up in West Texas, author Patsy Roach was fascinated by the weather. From dust storms to thunderstorms, blue northers, hail as big as softballs, ice storms, and paralyzing droughts, weather is extremely important to Texans. Now living in eastern North Carolina, Patsy has also experienced many hurricanes.
In “Thunderstorm”, readers will follow along with two siblings whose day of fun turns into a scary time when a thunderstorm suddenly appears. Scared and unsure of what to do, their mother helps to calm them down, letting them know that God will always be there to protect them.
Roach begins her story, “It was a hot and sunny day when Mama sent us out to play. We were laughing and swinging, having fun, and didn’t notice the clouds that had blocked the sun! ‘Come in right now!’ we heard Mom call, just as huge raindrops began to fall!”
Published by Page Publishing, Patsy Teten Roach’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author's desire to bring the weather to life for children, while also emphasizing how God has the power to keep people safe no matter what they may be facing. Heartfelt and accompanied by colorful illustrations to help bring Roach’s story to life, “Thunderstorm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to trust in the Lord and have faith in His plan for them even when things grow difficult and scary.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Thunderstorm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
While growing up in West Texas, author Patsy Roach was fascinated by the weather. From dust storms to thunderstorms, blue northers, hail as big as softballs, ice storms, and paralyzing droughts, weather is extremely important to Texans. Now living in eastern North Carolina, Patsy has also experienced many hurricanes.
In “Thunderstorm”, readers will follow along with two siblings whose day of fun turns into a scary time when a thunderstorm suddenly appears. Scared and unsure of what to do, their mother helps to calm them down, letting them know that God will always be there to protect them.
Roach begins her story, “It was a hot and sunny day when Mama sent us out to play. We were laughing and swinging, having fun, and didn’t notice the clouds that had blocked the sun! ‘Come in right now!’ we heard Mom call, just as huge raindrops began to fall!”
Published by Page Publishing, Patsy Teten Roach’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author's desire to bring the weather to life for children, while also emphasizing how God has the power to keep people safe no matter what they may be facing. Heartfelt and accompanied by colorful illustrations to help bring Roach’s story to life, “Thunderstorm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to trust in the Lord and have faith in His plan for them even when things grow difficult and scary.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Thunderstorm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories