Author Eric Grimaldi’s New Book “Jon Dekker: The Lycan Hunter” Follows a Man Who Has Lost Everything and is Determined to Protect the World from the Same Fate
Recent release “Jon Dekker: The Lycan Hunter” from Page Publishing author Eric Grimaldi is about an immortal hunter who hunts werewolves after his family was murdered and vows to kill all of them in the world to protect humanity.
Avon, CT, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Grimaldi has completed his new book “Jon Dekker: The Lycan Hunter”: an electrifying supernatural novel that follows Jon on his mission to rid the world of werewolves.
Author Eric Grimaldi grew up in Connecticut until he graduated high school and then moved to Florida for six and a half years before moving back to Connecticut. In his free time, he likes to write his books; walk his dog, Brody; and work out. He has always been inspired to write this book about werewolves.
Grimaldi writes, “In the year AD 1300, all werewolves were known as Lycans. They terrorized the human race for a millennium ever since King Lycaon ruled the Lycan Clan and wanted the world at his mercy. The world and its humans didn’t have the strength or courage to fight, except for one man who stood up and turned it around. He wanted to fight for the human race and never gave up. Jon Dekker, a man who was once a soldier for a royal king, committed himself to slay Lycans. One day, his comfortable life and loving family was taken from him. He became the Lycan hunter. One fateful day, his family was taken by a Lycan, and Jon was full of vengeful anger. One day, he met an old woman who was revealed as a witch. She offered him to come into her lair, and she knew what he was thinking about in his mind. His incredible loss was evident. She granted him a gift of immortality and to fight the Lycans until the world has been rid of them all. Will he prevail, or will the Lycans rule? Time will tell when the hunter is on the job. As the years began to pass, he became very good at hunting Lycans and kept fighting the war that rages on, to save the human race and get his vengeance. Can Jon Dekker save the world from all Lycans?”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Grimaldi’s dynamic tale invites readers to join Jon on his quest to save the world from the wrath of werewolves.
Readers who wish to experience this heart-pounding work can purchase “Jon Dekker: The Lycan Hunter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
