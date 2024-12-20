Author Zakara Jeña’s New Book “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts” is a Collection of Poems to Help Children Unlock Limitless Possibilities
Recent release “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts” from Page Publishing author Zakara Jeña is a powerful assortment of poems and ruminations designed to captivate and inspire young readers. From learning the power of imagination to the importance of resilience, “Melanin Magic” is a beautiful tribute to the power of self-love to unlock one’s potential.
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zakara Jeña, a visionary black entrepreneur and advocate empowering African American children, has completed her new book “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts”: a heartfelt and engaging series of poems designed to help readers develop a stronger sense of self, leading to a brighter tomorrow where anything is possible.
With her captivating collection of poetry affirmations, author Zakara Jeña combines the power of positive thinking and the joy of rhyme to inspire and uplift young minds. Her work nurtures resilience, self-assurance, and a resilient mindset, fostering confidence that will carry children through adulthood. As an entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate, Zakara Jeña champions the importance of self-belief and positivity in the lives of young black children.
“Discover the magic within with ‘Melanin Magic’, a captivating collection of poetry affirmations for African American children,” shares Zakara. “... these delightful rhymes encourage young readers to embrace their heritage, celebrate their uniqueness, and unlock their boundless potential. By reading a poem a day, children cultivate resilience, self-assurance, and a positive mindset, attracting positive outcomes into their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zakara Jeña’s enthralling poems will invite readers on a transformative journey of celebrating heritage and uniqueness, as well as unlocking boundless potential. With each entry, Zakara hopes to empower the next generation on their path to greatness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
