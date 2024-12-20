Author Zakara Jeña’s New Book “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts” is a Collection of Poems to Help Children Unlock Limitless Possibilities

Recent release “Melanin Magic: Affirming Poems for Young Black Hearts” from Page Publishing author Zakara Jeña is a powerful assortment of poems and ruminations designed to captivate and inspire young readers. From learning the power of imagination to the importance of resilience, “Melanin Magic” is a beautiful tribute to the power of self-love to unlock one’s potential.