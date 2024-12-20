Author Cameron James Box’s New Book “Mortal Tithes” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows an Exiled Elf Who Finds Himself on a Path to Discover the Truth About the Gods

Recent release “Mortal Tithes” from Page Publishing author Cameron James Box is a thrilling fantasy tale that follows Olion, an elf exiled from his people in order to search for proof that the gods of his world are real. But after being plunged into darkness for years, the people of Nerr have turned their backs on any gods that have, or still do, exist.