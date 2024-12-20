Author Cameron James Box’s New Book “Mortal Tithes” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows an Exiled Elf Who Finds Himself on a Path to Discover the Truth About the Gods
Recent release “Mortal Tithes” from Page Publishing author Cameron James Box is a thrilling fantasy tale that follows Olion, an elf exiled from his people in order to search for proof that the gods of his world are real. But after being plunged into darkness for years, the people of Nerr have turned their backs on any gods that have, or still do, exist.
Whitesburg, GA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cameron James Box, who resides in Newnan, Georgia, has completed his new book “Mortal Tithes”: a compelling fantasy adventure that follows an exiled elf who is sent off by his people to find proof that the gods of Nerr exist, and are not inventions by the humans.
“What is it like to be free from your own reputation, to craft your own way in a world that sees you as something you aren’t?” writes Cameron. “For Olion the Exile, this is a constant thought in his wary mind, so much so that he finds himself in the frozen continent of Nerr looking out toward a wintery wasteland in search of the thing he thinks is the truth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cameron James Box’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Olion’s quest, witnessing the dangers he is forced to overcome in order to prove once and for all that the gods of Nerr are real, or die trying. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Mortal Tithes” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mortal Tithes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
