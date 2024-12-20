Author UltraInstinctCat’s New Book “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” is a Charming Tale of How a Young Girl’s Wedding Day is Saved by a Single Paperclip

Recent release “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” from Page Publishing author UltraInstinctCat is a delightful story that centers around a young woman named Charlotte, who discovers her dress is damaged on the day of her wedding. Convinced the entire day is ruined, Charlotte loses all hope of getting married until her father comes to save the day.