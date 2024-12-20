Author UltraInstinctCat’s New Book “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” is a Charming Tale of How a Young Girl’s Wedding Day is Saved by a Single Paperclip
Recent release “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” from Page Publishing author UltraInstinctCat is a delightful story that centers around a young woman named Charlotte, who discovers her dress is damaged on the day of her wedding. Convinced the entire day is ruined, Charlotte loses all hope of getting married until her father comes to save the day.
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- UltraInstinctCat, a gamer, YouTuber, and author, has completed his new book “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip”: a captivating tale of a young woman who is distraught after her wedding day becomes seemingly ruined, only to have her father step in and fix everything with the use of his trusty paperclip with a history of saving the day.
“It’s finally Charlotte’s wedding day!” writes UltraInstinctCat. “She wanted everything to be perfect. But when things start not going so perfectly, only one person can save it—Dad and his trusty paper clip. An ordinary paper clip. How does he do it? Read to find out.”
Published by Page Publishing, UltraInstinctCat’s riveting tale will help readers of all ages discover how something as simple as a paperclip can have a big impact and help to save the day. With colorful artwork to help bring UltraInstinctCat’s story to life, “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they discover the power that this one special paperclip holds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “How Dad Saved the Wedding with a Paperclip” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
