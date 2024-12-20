Author Jerome Watkins’s New Book “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League” Honors the Pioneers Who Shaped the NFL’s Legacy
Recent release “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League: Second Edition” from Page Publishing author Jerome Watkins is a compelling read that highlights the trailblazing contributions of the first African American players in the NFL, honoring the legacy of those early pioneers and their significant impact on the growth of the league throughout the decades.
Chicago, IL, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerome Watkins, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Juris Doctor Degree, a Child Protection Specialist for twenty-six years who now teaches law classes both in the United States and abroad, has completed his new book “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League: Second Edition”: a fascinating look at the courageous heroes and pioneers in the NFL who broke barriers and made lasting contributions to the world of football.
A Child Protection Specialist for twenty-six years who now teaches law classes around the world, author Jerome Watkins also volunteers and mentors students and has taken many on various educational trips in the United States and abroad. Jerome also plays the piano, has two adult sons, and is registered as a foster parent. Besides being a football referee, he has been a basketball referee since his college days as a student.
“I was inspired to write this book because of the life and accomplishments of my first high school teacher Mr. Sherman John Howard, all the Negro-Black-African American football pioneers, and players of Native American heritage, ancestry, and descent who played in the National Football League, the NFL, starting with Frederick Douglas ‘Fritz’ Pollard and Robert Walls Marshall in 1920, the inception of the league,” writes Watkins.
He continues, “The National Football League celebrated its one-hundred-year existence with the start of the 2019 football season. One hundred years of football as an organized league.
“This writing is to acknowledge by naming the first one hundred African Americans and thirty-six Native American Indians to play in the NFL and their respective contributions to what is today, one-hundred-plus years later, the most popular and lucrative sports league in the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerome Watkins’s enlightening guide serves as a tribute to the resilience and talent of those mentioned within its pages, whose efforts helped shape the NFL and its legacy for years to come. Thoroughly researched and eye-opening, “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League” is a must-read for fans of football, sports historians, and anyone interested in the intersection of race, sports, and American culture.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The First 100 African Americans to Play in the National Football League: Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
