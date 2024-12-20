Author Michael Deon’s New Book “A New Hope For Michael” Centers Around a Young Boy Named Michael Who Learns the Importance of Sacrifice and Helping Others
Recent release “A New Hope For Michael” from Page Publishing author Michael Deon is a powerful tale that centers around Michael, a young boy who gets involved with a dangerous criminal but, with the help of his incredible faith, sacrifices everything to protect others and finds the ultimate reward for his good deeds.
Redford, MI, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Deon, a believer in Christ who is passionate about the Word of God, has completed his new book “A New Hope For Michael”: a captivating story of a young boy’s journey to rediscover his faith, all while learning the importance of sacrifice in the name of doing the right thing, ultimately receiving the greatest reward from God.
“Sometimes in life, we face tragedy and have loses, but above all, we can’t lose our hope in the Lord,” writes Deon. “God will strengthen you through these storms in life. Sometimes, it might be hard, but we need prayer as a bridge to the Lord because it helps us get through. Keep your faith strong, and it will endure. Our belief is based on faith; we were not there when Jesus was born, nor did we see his Crucifixion or when he was raised from the dead. We must cling to God’s unchanging hand because he does not lie, through the good times and bad times in life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Deon’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Michael’s journey, discovering the powerful life lessons he uncovers along the way. With colorful artwork to help bring Deon’s story to life, “A New Hope for Michael” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inspiring them to open themselves up to the Lord and his promise of everlasting glory and eternal life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A New Hope For Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
