Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Jacksonville, FL, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group, formerly Weaver Realty Group, is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage development site at 2530 17th Street in Sarasota, FL. This +/- 2.83-acre site was delivered fully entitled for a 3-story, 122,955 GSF Class A, climate-controlled self-storage building. Coastal Storage Group represented the Seller in this transaction.
Seller Testimonial: “Josh is an exceptional broker and human being. We have worked with he and his team for years on multiple transactions. We could not be happier with the results. Great representation means being honest and accurate about valuation, rather than misleading just to get a listing. Great representation also means working hard not just to get the listing, but after those papers are signed. Our experience is that Josh and his team have been accurate and honest, and that they have worked very hard to get us our numbers. That's rare and valuable.” -Shawn B. – STOR Self Storage
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
