Introducing Sarr Furniture: Redefining Interior Design and Upholstery in Las Vegas
Sarr Furniture by Ibrahima Sarr proudly announces its official launch in Las Vegas, offering elite interior design and custom upholstery services to elevate homes and businesses throughout the region.
Las Vegas, NV, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SarrFurniture by Ibrahima Sarr specializes in designing and crafting custom pieces that blend functionality with elegance, from bespoke chairs and luxurious sofas to statement-making ottomans and refined drapery. With a commitment to excellence and attention to detail, the company provides a wide range of services, including:
-High-end custom furniture design
-Residential and commercial upholstery
-Furniture restoration and reupholstery
-Interior design consultation
"We are thrilled to launch SARR Furniture by Ibrahima Sarr to the Las Vegas community, offering personalized solutions for those who appreciate quality craftmanship and exceptional design," says Ibrahima Sarr, Founder and Master Upholsterer. "Our goal is to turn every space into a masterpiece that reflects or clients' vision and lifestyle."
In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Sarr has a stellar background working with major hotel chains.
For more information please email the Sarr public relations team at info@huntersmithconsulting.com or 248-469-4428.
Contact
Monique Smith-Sarr
248-469-4428
