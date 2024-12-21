THINKWARE Announces Dash Cam Deals Heading Into the Holidays
Many of THINKWARE’s top-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today holiday deals for last-minute shoppers looking to wrap up their holiday shopping lists. From December 16 to December 29, deal seekers can enjoy discounts across a wide range of THINKWARE products, including popular models like the ARC and U3000.
A variety of THINKWARE dash cameras will be available at reduced prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, and select online and specialty retailers, including:
- ARC Front + Rear Dash Cam: Sale: $179.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - One of THINKWARE's latest releases and its most compact dash cam yet. ARC offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7" LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- U3000 + Rear Dash Cam: $459.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.
- Q1000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $249.99 (MSRP: $349.99) - Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.
THINKWARE’s promotion also features additional dash cams and accessories. The F70 PRO is available for $79.99, the F200 PRO for $149.99, the X1000 for $199.99, the U1000 for $299.99, and the iVolt Mini Battery Pack for $209.99. Additionally, the 1CH model of the Q200 ($119.99) will be on sale.
Exclusive dash cam plus battery bundle deals are also available, including the U3000 2CH model paired with the iVolt PRO External Battery ($849.99) and the U1000 2CH model with the iVolt Battery ($529.99). THINKWARE’s Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle is also available for $169.99.
For more information, visit https://thinkwarestore.com/ or https://amazon.com/thinkware/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
