GAY TIMES and Uncloseted Media Enter New Partnership to Distribute American-Focused Investigative LGBTQ+ Journalism to Millions of Readers
New York, NY, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GAY TIMES, the 40 year-old international LGBTQ+ media brand, and Uncloseted Media, a nonpartisan news publication focused on investigating America’s anti-LGBTQ+ ecosystem, today announced a content partnership between their organizations.
The content partnership sees Uncloseted Media’s investigative journalism broadcast across GAY TIMES’ media platforms that reach tens of millions of LGBTQ+ consumers each month, with GAY TIMES promoting Uncloseted Media to its existing audience. The organizations have already reached over a million consumers under the agreement during its pilot phase over the last four weeks.
“Partnerships like the one between Uncloseted Media and GAY TIMES demonstrate the strength of collective action in the LGBTQ+ community,” says Spencer Macnaughton, founder and editor-in-chief of Uncloseted Media. “By uniting resources, expertise, and platforms, we are filling a gap in investigative reporting that allows us to hold people, power, and institutions to account at a time when watchdog journalism is critical.”
“Our community thrives when we work together across LGBTQ+ focused organizations to amplify marginalized voices and tell stories that matter," says Tag Warner, CEO of GAY TIMES. “Our exciting new partnership with Uncloseted Media is another step in our multi-year strategy to build more value, integrity and infrastructure across queer-led organizations. Instead of only looking outwards, we are increasingly building resilience within our media ecosystem by working collaboratively, and the partnership with Spencer and the Uncloseted Media team is an excellent example of that.”
As the LGBTQ+ community faces mounting challenges entering 2025, the need for unity and shared purpose is undeniable: 559 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the U.S. this year; there has been a 112% rise in anti-LGBTQ+ attacks since 2022; 26 states have banned gender-affirming care for minors; and 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the last year. It’s a sad reality that legislative, social, and mental health crises underscore the urgent need for rigorous LGBTQ+ focused journalism.
As corporations publicly rescind their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the need for independent, queer-led organizations to step up and fill this gap has never been greater. These organizations not only provide critical coverage of the LGBTQ+ community but also create spaces for accountability and amplify the voices of marginalized people left behind by the corporate retreat.
This partnership sets a new standard for what is possible when queer-led organizations unite. By sharing stories that matter, amplifying community voices, exposing the truth, and fostering resilience, Uncloseted Media and GAY TIMES are paving the way for a stronger, more unified world. Together, they invite allies and supporters to stand with them in amplifying these voices with the ultimate goal of creating a safer and more inclusive future.
Consumers can see Uncloseted Media’s journalism being distributed across GAY TIMES’ media, including on Instagram @GAYTIMES and GAYTIMES.com.
You can support Uncloseted Media directly on their website, unclosetedmedia.com and by following them on Instagram @UnclosetedMedia.
About Uncloseted Media
Uncloseted Media is an investigative news organization committed to providing you with objective, nonpartisan, rigorous, LGBTQ-focused journalism that examines America’s anti-LGBTQ ecosystem and elevates the voices of everyday American heroes. Its focus is deep-dive journalism that uncovers the people, the money, and the power behind systems of injustice and oppression and – at the same time – highlights the voices of the people fighting back. Its aim is to bring critically important LGBTQ-themed journalism to Americans in every county in all 50 states. The publication was founded in 2024 by journalist and producer Spencer Macnaughton, who previously worked at 60 Minutes and The Wall Street Journal and teaches LGBTQ journalism at NYU.
About GAY TIMES
Since its inception in 1984, GAY TIMES has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ media, evolving from a modest magazine into a powerful platform for advocacy, representation, and cultural commentary. Over the past 40 years, GAY TIMES has documented the journey of the LGBTQ+ community, chronicling pivotal moments in history, celebrating milestones in equality, and providing a voice to those often marginalized in mainstream media. With its bold journalism, iconic covers, and unwavering commitment to inclusion, GAY TIMES has not only reflected the changes within the LGBTQ+ landscape but has also played a crucial role in driving social progress and championing the rights and visibility of the community. As it marks its 40th anniversary, GAY TIMES continues to inspire and empower, reminding us of how far we have come and the ongoing work needed to achieve true equality.
GAY TIMES is part of GT Group. Visit gaytimesgroup.com
For more information about Uncloseted Media, contact Spencer Macnaughton.
Media Contact: spencer@unclosetedmedia.com
For more information about GAY TIMES
Media Contact: press@gaytimes.com
The content partnership sees Uncloseted Media’s investigative journalism broadcast across GAY TIMES’ media platforms that reach tens of millions of LGBTQ+ consumers each month, with GAY TIMES promoting Uncloseted Media to its existing audience. The organizations have already reached over a million consumers under the agreement during its pilot phase over the last four weeks.
“Partnerships like the one between Uncloseted Media and GAY TIMES demonstrate the strength of collective action in the LGBTQ+ community,” says Spencer Macnaughton, founder and editor-in-chief of Uncloseted Media. “By uniting resources, expertise, and platforms, we are filling a gap in investigative reporting that allows us to hold people, power, and institutions to account at a time when watchdog journalism is critical.”
“Our community thrives when we work together across LGBTQ+ focused organizations to amplify marginalized voices and tell stories that matter," says Tag Warner, CEO of GAY TIMES. “Our exciting new partnership with Uncloseted Media is another step in our multi-year strategy to build more value, integrity and infrastructure across queer-led organizations. Instead of only looking outwards, we are increasingly building resilience within our media ecosystem by working collaboratively, and the partnership with Spencer and the Uncloseted Media team is an excellent example of that.”
As the LGBTQ+ community faces mounting challenges entering 2025, the need for unity and shared purpose is undeniable: 559 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the U.S. this year; there has been a 112% rise in anti-LGBTQ+ attacks since 2022; 26 states have banned gender-affirming care for minors; and 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the last year. It’s a sad reality that legislative, social, and mental health crises underscore the urgent need for rigorous LGBTQ+ focused journalism.
As corporations publicly rescind their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the need for independent, queer-led organizations to step up and fill this gap has never been greater. These organizations not only provide critical coverage of the LGBTQ+ community but also create spaces for accountability and amplify the voices of marginalized people left behind by the corporate retreat.
This partnership sets a new standard for what is possible when queer-led organizations unite. By sharing stories that matter, amplifying community voices, exposing the truth, and fostering resilience, Uncloseted Media and GAY TIMES are paving the way for a stronger, more unified world. Together, they invite allies and supporters to stand with them in amplifying these voices with the ultimate goal of creating a safer and more inclusive future.
Consumers can see Uncloseted Media’s journalism being distributed across GAY TIMES’ media, including on Instagram @GAYTIMES and GAYTIMES.com.
You can support Uncloseted Media directly on their website, unclosetedmedia.com and by following them on Instagram @UnclosetedMedia.
About Uncloseted Media
Uncloseted Media is an investigative news organization committed to providing you with objective, nonpartisan, rigorous, LGBTQ-focused journalism that examines America’s anti-LGBTQ ecosystem and elevates the voices of everyday American heroes. Its focus is deep-dive journalism that uncovers the people, the money, and the power behind systems of injustice and oppression and – at the same time – highlights the voices of the people fighting back. Its aim is to bring critically important LGBTQ-themed journalism to Americans in every county in all 50 states. The publication was founded in 2024 by journalist and producer Spencer Macnaughton, who previously worked at 60 Minutes and The Wall Street Journal and teaches LGBTQ journalism at NYU.
About GAY TIMES
Since its inception in 1984, GAY TIMES has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ media, evolving from a modest magazine into a powerful platform for advocacy, representation, and cultural commentary. Over the past 40 years, GAY TIMES has documented the journey of the LGBTQ+ community, chronicling pivotal moments in history, celebrating milestones in equality, and providing a voice to those often marginalized in mainstream media. With its bold journalism, iconic covers, and unwavering commitment to inclusion, GAY TIMES has not only reflected the changes within the LGBTQ+ landscape but has also played a crucial role in driving social progress and championing the rights and visibility of the community. As it marks its 40th anniversary, GAY TIMES continues to inspire and empower, reminding us of how far we have come and the ongoing work needed to achieve true equality.
GAY TIMES is part of GT Group. Visit gaytimesgroup.com
For more information about Uncloseted Media, contact Spencer Macnaughton.
Media Contact: spencer@unclosetedmedia.com
For more information about GAY TIMES
Media Contact: press@gaytimes.com
Contact
Uncloseted MediaContact
Spencer Macnaughton
(646) 361-2059
unclosetedmedia.com
Spencer Macnaughton
(646) 361-2059
unclosetedmedia.com
Categories