"Grand Central Arena," by Ryk E. Spoor, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Grand Central Arena (Arenaverse Book 1) by Ryk E. Spoor. This novel is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.
As Ariane, Dr. Simon Sandrisson, darkly enigmatic power engineer Marc C. DuQuesne, and the rest of the Holy Grail’s crew explore the immense artifact, they discover that they are not alone; they have entered a place the alien inhabitants call “The Arena,” and there is no way out without joining one of the alien factions… or winning recognition as a faction in their own right, playing by the Arena’s rules.
And by the Arena’s rules, one failed challenge could mean death or worse – perhaps for the entire human race. Surrounded by alien factions, each with its own secret plans and motivations, some wielding powers so strange as to be magical, Ariane sets out to beat the Arena at its own game.
With DuQuesne’s strategies, Sandrisson’s genius, and her own unyielding determination, she’s going to bring the Holy Grail home – even if she has to beat every faction in the Arena to do it.
Ryk E. Spoor was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and has lived in South Dakota, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania, he became a playtesting consultant and writer for the Wizards of the Coast, the leading publisher of role-playing games and related novels. He now lives in East Greenbush, NY, working as a technical proposal writer for a high-tech R&D firm, and spending his non-writing time with his wife and sons. Baen published his first novel, Digital Knight, in 2003.
Grand Central Arena by Ryk E. Spoor., 439 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-622-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
