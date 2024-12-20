The Heart Sellers at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Heart Sellers is making its San Diego debut at North Coast Rep.
Kat Yen directs Jin Park and Marielle Young* in The Heart Sellers. Kailey Agpaoa is the understudy. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Designer), Grace Wong (Costume Designer), Daniella Hart Uptownworks (Sound Designer), Audrey Casteris (Props) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Matthew Bantock* is the Stage Manager and Victoria Hua is the Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
The Heart Sellers previews begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 2, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 29. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Jan. 17.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for The Heart Sellers, call 858-481-1055, or visit their website. Join them for an evening of unexpected laughter and perhaps a few tears with these indomitable women.
Kat Yen directs Jin Park and Marielle Young* in The Heart Sellers. Kailey Agpaoa is the understudy. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Designer), Grace Wong (Costume Designer), Daniella Hart Uptownworks (Sound Designer), Audrey Casteris (Props) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Matthew Bantock* is the Stage Manager and Victoria Hua is the Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
The Heart Sellers previews begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 2, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 29. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Jan. 17.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for The Heart Sellers, call 858-481-1055, or visit their website. Join them for an evening of unexpected laughter and perhaps a few tears with these indomitable women.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories