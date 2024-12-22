QNAP Strengthens Long-Term Commitment to Vietnam and Congratulates Viettel Cybersecurity Team for Outstanding Achievement
Taipei, Taiwan, December 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. is marking a significant milestone in its global development strategy, with Mr. Meiji Chang, CEO of QNAP, and other senior executives, paying an official visit to Vietnam. This visit not only aims to enhance their relationships with strategic partners but also reaffirms QNAP’s long-term commitment to investing in Vietnam, one of the most dynamic and promising markets in Southeast Asia.
Expanding Investment in Vietnam
QNAP is renowned for its comprehensive range of products and solutions, particularly its robust NAS (Network-Attached Storage) devices and budget friendly network switches, which offer flexible storage options and impressive performance. These products cater to the needs of enterprises while remaining an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses. Beyond hardware, QNAP’s software ecosystem —featuring solutions like QuTS hero, Hybrid Backup Sync, and QVR Pro — offers powerful tools for managing data, enhancing security, fulfilling backup and disaster recovery, and building smart surveillance systems.
During the official visit, QNAP’s leadership team engaged with leading strategic partners in Vietnam to discuss expanding smart storage solutions and building digital infrastructure for businesses. CEO Meiji Chang commented: “Vietnam is a standout in Southeast Asia, with its rapid growth, creativity, and remarkable tech talent. We see great potential in Vietnam and are committed to supporting Vietnamese businesses as they embrace digital transformation.”
Celebrating Viettel Cybersecurity's Achievement
On this occasion, QNAP extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Viettel Cybersecurity Team for their remarkable victory at Pwn2Own 2024, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity competitions. Mr. Meiji Chang remarked: “This incredible achievement by Viettel Cybersecurity not only highlights Vietnam’s strength in innovation and resilience, but also made significant contributions in helping QNAP enhance the security and reliability of our products. It inspires us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that help local businesses stay competitive in the global market.”
Advancing Towards a Breakthrough Digital Future
This visit highlights QNAP’s strategic vision, focusing not only on delivering high-quality products and services but also on supporting Vietnam in building modern IT infrastructure to meet increasing demands for data management, information security, and system optimization. By working closely with its strategic partners, QNAP aims to empower Vietnam to take the next big step in its digital journey.
