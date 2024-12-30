New Leadership Brings Heartfelt Vision to Harris Hotel Kuta Tuban, Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, and Beachwalk Residence
A Collaborative Approach to Hospitality, Inspiring Connection and Growth in Bali's Dynamic Landscape
Indonesia, Indonesia, December 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A warm welcome to Grandi Sumeitro, the new General Manager of Shared Services for Harris Hotel Kuta Tuban, Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, and Beachwalk Residence Bali. Grandi’s leadership is deeply rooted in collaboration, connection, and an unwavering love for hospitality.
Stepping into Bali’s dynamic hospitality scene for the first time, Grandi brings a fresh perspective that blends professional experience with a heartfelt approach to leadership.
“A leader thrives not alone but through listening, understanding, and building solutions together. Success begins with trust, teamwork, and embracing the moments that matter.” -Grandi Sumeitro, General Manager.
Bali’s beauty and energy have sparked excitement and a sense of purpose for Grandi. “This is my first time working in Bali, a place I’ve always admired as a world-class destination. Now, I’m here to work with the team to embrace challenges, find opportunities, and celebrate progress. With passion and teamwork, I believe we can achieve great results together,” he added.
Hospitality is more than a profession for Grandi — it’s a family legacy. Growing up inspired by a hotelier father and later studying at STP Bandung (ENHAII Bandung), Grandi has progressed from trainee to General Manager. “Hospitality has been part of my life since childhood. I’ve learned that the path to success lies in loving what you do, striving to do your best every day, and believing that ‘tomorrow must be better than today.’ To me, the sky is the limit.”
Looking ahead, Grandi envisions a bright future for Harris Hotel Kuta Tuban, Yello Hotel Kuta Beachwalk, and Beachwalk Residence, where growth is measured not just in numbers but in smiles, connections, and memorable experiences. “Success is not just financial — it’s about ensuring guest satisfaction, maintaining product sustainability, and empowering our team to thrive.”
In Bali’s ever-evolving hospitality landscape, Grandi sees endless opportunities. “Bali is dynamic, full of life and potential. My team and I will explore creative revenue opportunities while maintaining the personal touches that make each property special. Together, we’ll deliver exceptional products and experiences, always guided by a spirit of innovation and care.”
With a strong commitment to the local community, Grandi believes in creating meaningful partnerships celebrating Bali’s rich culture. “The local character, traditions, and resources are treasures that should be embraced, not seen as obstacles. By collaborating with UMKM and showcasing local culture, we can offer guests authentic moments while supporting sustainable growth.”
Through warm leadership and a focus on harmony, Grandi aims to inspire the team and guests alike — fostering experiences that reflect the true essence of hospitality.
“Hospitality is about people—it’s about creating genuine connections and celebrating life’s simple yet extraordinary moments.” -Grandi Sumeitro, General Manager.
Contact
Nidya Gustianingsih
+623619365255
https://www.discoverasr.com/en/harris/indonesia/harris-hotel-kuta-tuban-bali
