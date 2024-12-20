Author Paul N. Tschetter’s New Book “Almost Fifty Years’ Experience as a Pediatrician” is an Impactful Memoir That Provides a Look Into the Author’s Meaningful Career
Recent release “Almost Fifty Years’ Experience as a Pediatrician” from Page Publishing author Paul N. Tschetter, MD, offers insight into the lives of the women and men who have answered the call to serve in the medical profession.
Englewood, CO, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paul N. Tschetter, MD, who was raised and attended public schools in Denver, Colorado, has completed his new book “Almost Fifty Years’ Experience as a Pediatrician”. This engaging memoir chronicles the author’s professional purview in pediatric medicine over the past fifty-plus years. Along with narratives of some patients and families, Dr. Tschetter shares some of his personal health issues and family life events.
Author Paul N. Tschetter, MD, received an academic scholarship to Dartmouth College, where he graduated magna cum laude. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa his junior year.
Dr. Tschetter then attended Dartmouth’s Medical School and the Colorado University School of Medicine, graduating Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. He completed his internship and residency at Colorado General Hospital, Denver. He practiced pediatric medicine in the South Metro Denver community for forty-nine years.
During his career, Dr. Tschetter served as president of the medical staff and was on the board of directors at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Teaching medical students, interns, and residents was a passion for him. He was named a career teaching scholar and rose to the rank of clinical professor of pediatrics emeritus. He received many awards, including the Outstanding Service Award and the James E. Strain, MD, Award, honoring pediatricians who exemplify the ideals of the American Academy of Pediatrics and its advocacy for child health. Dr. Tschetter served on the board of directors for Brent’s Place for fifteen years. Brent’s Place provides housing for families whose children are undergoing a bone marrow transplant or chemotherapy.
Dr. Tschetter and his wife, Renee, live in Greenwood Village, Colorado. They have seven children, nineteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Dr. Tschetter writes, “I saw my last patient on June 29, 2012, forty-nine years close to the day when I started practice on July 1, 1963. The fiftieth year was not to be. Shortly before noon, I closed all open windows on my computer because my computer access would be terminated at noon. My wife, Renee, and one of my sons finished clearing out my office. I gave my keys to the business manager and was told that the locks would be changed the next day.”
He continues, “I loved being a pediatrician, and I looked forward to work every day. Each day was a new adventure. My high school friends regularly reminded me that I had always wanted to be a doctor. During my internship, I cared for a baby with a heart defect called a coarctation of the aorta. I was fascinated by the case. Were all babies diagnosed with this condition born with it? Or could the condition develop after birth? Based on my interest in the case, I wrote an article about when the condition was diagnosed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul N. Tschetter’s compelling work highlights the tears and joys the author experienced throughout his forty-nine years of medical practice.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Almost Fifty Years' Experience as a Pediatrician" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
