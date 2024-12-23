Author J.E. McDonald’s New Book “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” is a Delightful Story of a Firebug Who Flies High on a Grand Adventure

Recent release “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” from Page Publishing author J.E. McDonald is a charming tale that follows two insect friends who embark on new adventures, exploring themes of growth, discovery, and friendship. With charming storytelling and whimsical illustrations, this tale promises to enchant young readers and continue the magic of Cluck's world.