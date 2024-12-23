Author J.E. McDonald’s New Book “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” is a Delightful Story of a Firebug Who Flies High on a Grand Adventure
Recent release “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” from Page Publishing author J.E. McDonald is a charming tale that follows two insect friends who embark on new adventures, exploring themes of growth, discovery, and friendship. With charming storytelling and whimsical illustrations, this tale promises to enchant young readers and continue the magic of Cluck's world.
Hurst, TX, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.E. McDonald, who currently lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has completed his new book “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell”: an adorable story that continues the delightful journey of Cluck and his friend Sandrell, diving into new adventures and life lessons that will captivate the imaginations of young readers.
McDonald shares, “‘My friend, there are two times in a firebug’s life when we can survive away from a fire,’ noted Cluck as Sandrell’s eyes lit up in anticipation to hear this tale.
“‘The first time is early in life. Usually, when we are about one or two years old, we sprout wings and fly away to find our own fires and make new homes.’ Cluck cocked his head as he continued, ‘Perhaps you have seen ants with wings—they also fly away to find new homes.’ Sandrell nodded slowly, listening intently.
“Cluck explained further, ‘A second set of wings comes at some point later in a firebug’s life. There is no exact time for this to occur, and it is different for every firebug. With the second set of wings, a firebug will fly away to The Gathering Tree to find a mate.’ (As he said that last part, his face broke into a huge boyish grin because at that moment he imagined seeing his very own true love for the first time!)”
Published by Page Publishing, J.E. McDonald’s engaging tale is the second installment in the author’s “The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” series and builds on the endearing qualities of the first book to expand on the whimsical universe created by McDonald. With its imaginative storyline and beautiful artwork, “Cluck Takes Flight” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, whether they are old fans or newcomers to the series.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cluck Takes Flight: The Adventures of Cluck and Sandrell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
