Author Susan Hill’s New Book “In the Not So Still of the Night: Things You Didn't Know You Wanted to Know” is a Thrilling Look Into the World of Nocturnal Animals
Recent release “In the Not So Still of the Night: Things You Didn't Know You Wanted to Know” from Page Publishing author Susan Hill is an in-depth guide to the vibrant world of animals that stir in the darkness of nighttime. From aardvarks to wombats, Hill’s work presents fascinating facts about different behaviors and habitats of these loveable but often misunderstood creatures.
Bartlett, TN, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Hill, a florist and first-time author, has completed her new book “In the Not So Still of the Night: Things You Didn't Know You Wanted to Know”: a unique guide to all the wonderful animals that are awake during the nighttime, coming to life just as humans are drifting off to sleep.
“While you sleep, there is a world bursting alive!” writes Hill. “Imagine looking into the dark and discovering some of the most fascinating animals. A parade of sorts where you will discover hairy, scaled, fuzzy, fierce, and even shy creatures of the night. Come join me on an unexpected journey around the world of nocturnal mammals. Some of you may know a great deal about the world of nocturnal mammals but might be surprised of the fun fact I discovered in researching for this book. Did you know there are doppelgangers? Come, explore with me and discover for yourself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Hill’s educational guide came about after the author experienced a dream in which God opened her eyes to how extraordinary the world can be, leading her to discover more and more about the nocturnal world and all its brilliant creatures. Brimming with eye-catching photographs to help bring each of these wonderful animals to life, “In the Not So Still of the Night” is a must-read for anyone interested in learning about wildlife and the many species that call the darkness of night their home.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In the Not So Still of the Night: Things You Didn't Know You Wanted to Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“While you sleep, there is a world bursting alive!” writes Hill. “Imagine looking into the dark and discovering some of the most fascinating animals. A parade of sorts where you will discover hairy, scaled, fuzzy, fierce, and even shy creatures of the night. Come join me on an unexpected journey around the world of nocturnal mammals. Some of you may know a great deal about the world of nocturnal mammals but might be surprised of the fun fact I discovered in researching for this book. Did you know there are doppelgangers? Come, explore with me and discover for yourself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Hill’s educational guide came about after the author experienced a dream in which God opened her eyes to how extraordinary the world can be, leading her to discover more and more about the nocturnal world and all its brilliant creatures. Brimming with eye-catching photographs to help bring each of these wonderful animals to life, “In the Not So Still of the Night” is a must-read for anyone interested in learning about wildlife and the many species that call the darkness of night their home.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In the Not So Still of the Night: Things You Didn't Know You Wanted to Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories