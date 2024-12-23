Author Anitra J. Green, LCSW’s New Book “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” is a Heartfelt Tale Designed to Help Explain What Death and Grief Are for Younger Readers

Recent release “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” from Page Publishing author Anitra J. Green, LCSW is a captivating story designed for young readers that follows siblings Tia and Nathan, who learn one day that their grandfather has passed away. After hearing this news, they begin to ask questions that their parents delicately address, helping them to understand what death is.