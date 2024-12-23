Author Anitra J. Green, LCSW’s New Book “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” is a Heartfelt Tale Designed to Help Explain What Death and Grief Are for Younger Readers
Recent release “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” from Page Publishing author Anitra J. Green, LCSW is a captivating story designed for young readers that follows siblings Tia and Nathan, who learn one day that their grandfather has passed away. After hearing this news, they begin to ask questions that their parents delicately address, helping them to understand what death is.
Dover, DE, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anitra J. Green, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker with over twenty-five years of experience serving children, adults, and families, has completed her new book “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped”: a poignant story that follows siblings Tia and Nathan as they navigate the passing of their grandfather, helping young readers understand the complex emotions that accompany loss.
Author Anitra J. Green, LCSW, obtained her bachelor’s degree in social work from West Chester University (Pennsylvania) and master’s in social work from the University of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). She is the founder of Grieving With Hope and the CEO of Taylormade Behavioral Health Solutions, which is a mental health counseling, consulting, and training company specializing in grief and loss. Currently, Anitra resides in Delaware with her husband and daughter.
“Tia and Nathan are picked up from school early by their mom and dad, and they can tell that there is something different about this day,” writes Green. “They are told some news about Grandpop that brings up many questions and some very big feelings. They learn about what grief means and how it makes their mind and body feel. In the end, they learn that while life may come to an end, love and memories never do.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anitra J. Green, LCSW’s engaging story addresses a difficult topic in a way that will resonate with readers of all ages, helping them to process what death is in a meaningful way. With sensitivity and insight, “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” provides a safe space for young readers to explore their emotions, encouraging conversations about loss and the importance of feeling one’s grief.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Day Grandpop's Music Stopped” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
