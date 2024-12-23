Author Jordan Simon’s New Book “A Zooper Night” is a Light and Happy Children’s Story That Follows Waylon and His Family on a Trip to the Zoo
Recent release “A Zooper Night” from Page Publishing author Jordan Simon emphasizes the message that that there is a world outside of the digital realm, and children should learn to appreciate and enjoy it.
Thousand Oaks, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Simon, a thirty-year-old author/illustrator from Malibu, California, has completed his new book “A Zooper Night”: a thoughtful children’s story that reminds young readers and listeners to step away from the digital world and live in the real world around them.
As a former competitive martial artist and Division 1 baseball player, author Jordan Simon has had the privilege of representing Team USA, winning six gold medals in St. Petersburg, Russia, and being inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame at age 16.
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Simon’s easy-to-read tale introduces Waylon, a young boy who loves his phone more than anything else. Constantly swiping, tapping, and scrolling, he struggles to break free from his phone and enjoy life beyond digital devices.
Despite being surrounded by beautiful and exciting things, Waylon remains glued to his phone, oblivious to the wonders around him. After losing his phone at the zoo, Waylon is helped by a special bird who teaches him an important lesson. As they go back to the zoo that night, Waylon enjoys fun and exciting moments with all the animals, realizing the importance of living in the now and not letting moments pass by.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase “A Zooper Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
