Author LTC (Ret.) Jeff Moore U.S. Army, MA Ed.’s New Book “Soldier Dad” is a Riveting Guide Designed for Those Ready to Take on the Responsibility of Fatherhood
Recent release “Soldier Dad” from Page Publishing author LTC (Ret.) Jeff Moore U.S. Army, MA Ed. is a fascinating guide aimed at preparing fathers for parenthood through the lens of military training and tactics. Drawing upon the author’s military experiences as well as his own journey as a parent, “Soldier Dad” redefines what it means to be a father that takes on an active role in today’s world.
Folsom, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LTC (Ret.) Jeff Moore U.S. Army, MA Ed., who holds a master’s degree in elementary and early childhood education from the University of Phoenix and has worked in education since retiring from the US Military, has completed his new book “Soldier Dad”: an empowering guide designed to help fathers step up to the challenge of parenthood with the same discipline, dedication, and resilience that soldiers bring to the battlefield.
After enlisting in the Army Reserves in 1994 to become a unit supply specialist, author Jeff Moore served four years in the US Army Reserves 426th Civil Affairs Battalion before graduating from Officer Candidate School in the California National Guard, where he was commissioned second lieutenant, receiving both a State of California Commission and a Federal US Army Commission. He attended Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare School at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and later returned to the California National Guard to serve as a recon platoon leader. At the same time, he was placed on full-time National Guard orders in the California Counterdrug Task Force where he worked in Los Angeles as a drug demand reduction (DDR) agent. After serving two tours in Iraq, the author returned to the Counterdrug Task Force, where he now serves in an Emergency State Active-Duty capacity as the senior advisor to the commander.
“Who is a Soldier Dad?” writes Moore. “He is a dad who has made a conscious decision to soldier up and soldier on when it comes to parenting, a dad who is willing and able to live in the trenches with the mother of his child.
“He is a dad who is willing to endure fatherhood’s basic combat training, advanced individual training, and maybe, if necessary, close-quarters combat with all the foes your child will have to face against their positive development.
“He is willing to learn to be resilient and teach his kids to be resilient.
“Sometimes you’re a general, and sometimes you’re a battle buddy. Either way, a Soldier Dad understands we are in a battle for our kids’ lives. We battle against street gangs, pop culture, peer pressure, drugs, bullying, sex, depression, and suicide, just to name a few foes.
“Whether you have been drafted because your girlfriend got pregnant, you volunteered by getting married and are choosing to have a baby, or you and your life partner decided to have children, you are a father, and I hope by reading this book, you will choose to be a Soldier Dad.”
Published by Page Publishing, LTC (Ret.) Jeff Moore U.S. Army, MA Ed.’s enlightening guide combines the author’s military leadership experience with the lessons he’s learned in the trenches of fatherhood to present a unique perspective on what it means to be an active participant in raising a child. Through sharing “Soldier Dad”, Moore hopes to provide the tools and advice father’s everywhere will need to make a lasting and positive impact in the lives of their children.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Soldier Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After enlisting in the Army Reserves in 1994 to become a unit supply specialist, author Jeff Moore served four years in the US Army Reserves 426th Civil Affairs Battalion before graduating from Officer Candidate School in the California National Guard, where he was commissioned second lieutenant, receiving both a State of California Commission and a Federal US Army Commission. He attended Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare School at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and later returned to the California National Guard to serve as a recon platoon leader. At the same time, he was placed on full-time National Guard orders in the California Counterdrug Task Force where he worked in Los Angeles as a drug demand reduction (DDR) agent. After serving two tours in Iraq, the author returned to the Counterdrug Task Force, where he now serves in an Emergency State Active-Duty capacity as the senior advisor to the commander.
“Who is a Soldier Dad?” writes Moore. “He is a dad who has made a conscious decision to soldier up and soldier on when it comes to parenting, a dad who is willing and able to live in the trenches with the mother of his child.
“He is a dad who is willing to endure fatherhood’s basic combat training, advanced individual training, and maybe, if necessary, close-quarters combat with all the foes your child will have to face against their positive development.
“He is willing to learn to be resilient and teach his kids to be resilient.
“Sometimes you’re a general, and sometimes you’re a battle buddy. Either way, a Soldier Dad understands we are in a battle for our kids’ lives. We battle against street gangs, pop culture, peer pressure, drugs, bullying, sex, depression, and suicide, just to name a few foes.
“Whether you have been drafted because your girlfriend got pregnant, you volunteered by getting married and are choosing to have a baby, or you and your life partner decided to have children, you are a father, and I hope by reading this book, you will choose to be a Soldier Dad.”
Published by Page Publishing, LTC (Ret.) Jeff Moore U.S. Army, MA Ed.’s enlightening guide combines the author’s military leadership experience with the lessons he’s learned in the trenches of fatherhood to present a unique perspective on what it means to be an active participant in raising a child. Through sharing “Soldier Dad”, Moore hopes to provide the tools and advice father’s everywhere will need to make a lasting and positive impact in the lives of their children.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Soldier Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories