Author James Serven’s New Book “Unreal” is a Collection of Fascinating True Stories from the Author’s Life, Documenting the Incredible Moments He Has Survived

Recent release “Unreal” from Page Publishing author James Serven is a compelling assortment of short stories documenting moments from the author’s life that most would consider improbable, including surviving a plane crash. Blending together humor, sincerity, tragedy, and triumph, “Unreal” is a stunning look at a life of not only adventure but survival.