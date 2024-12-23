Author James Serven’s New Book “Unreal” is a Collection of Fascinating True Stories from the Author’s Life, Documenting the Incredible Moments He Has Survived
Recent release “Unreal” from Page Publishing author James Serven is a compelling assortment of short stories documenting moments from the author’s life that most would consider improbable, including surviving a plane crash. Blending together humor, sincerity, tragedy, and triumph, “Unreal” is a stunning look at a life of not only adventure but survival.
Palm Desert, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Serven, a loving husband and father of three who has spent the last thirty-five years as a public high school teacher and coach across Southern California, has completed his new book “Unreal”: a thrilling assortment of stories from the author’s life, beginning with a plane crash he managed to survive at the age of fifteen, and how this event and several others that are just as improbable shaped his life forever.
“Life is full of stories,” writes Serven. “They are what make us who we are and shape our lives. There are many stories in my life that have connections to my 1978 plane crash. That was the most intense, harrowing, and tragic event in my life. But life has been full of other stories too. There is a serious side to life and a lighter side to life. So here are many, many other adventures, anecdotes, and memorable events. Some are funny. Some are tragic. Some are ironic. Some are short. Some are long. But I am hoping that all are interesting...and a little bit unreal.
“I truly believe that you can get through anything life throws at you. I also believe that you can do anything and be anything you want to be. I wanted to recover from my life-threatening and debilitating injuries, be able to walk again, and play sports again, and I did!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Serven’s riveting anthology will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover just how Serven managed to overcome countless trials and struggles along his path, despite the odds he faced at every step of the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Unreal” is sure to keep the pages turning, shared to inspire readers that there is always hope for a better tomorrow, no matter how difficult and unreal things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Unreal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Life is full of stories,” writes Serven. “They are what make us who we are and shape our lives. There are many stories in my life that have connections to my 1978 plane crash. That was the most intense, harrowing, and tragic event in my life. But life has been full of other stories too. There is a serious side to life and a lighter side to life. So here are many, many other adventures, anecdotes, and memorable events. Some are funny. Some are tragic. Some are ironic. Some are short. Some are long. But I am hoping that all are interesting...and a little bit unreal.
“I truly believe that you can get through anything life throws at you. I also believe that you can do anything and be anything you want to be. I wanted to recover from my life-threatening and debilitating injuries, be able to walk again, and play sports again, and I did!”
Published by Page Publishing, James Serven’s riveting anthology will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover just how Serven managed to overcome countless trials and struggles along his path, despite the odds he faced at every step of the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Unreal” is sure to keep the pages turning, shared to inspire readers that there is always hope for a better tomorrow, no matter how difficult and unreal things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Unreal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories