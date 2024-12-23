Author Nathanael Arthur’s New Book “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale” is an Imaginative and Engaging Tale That Unveils a Unique Perspective on Mystery and Adventure

Recent release “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale” from Page Publishing author Nathanael Arthur presents an innovative tale that offers an intriguing twist on the detective genre. Blending elements of crime, adventure, and the paranormal, “Detective: A Rabbit’s Tale” promises a fresh and engaging reading experience that showcases the author’s lifelong passion for storytelling.