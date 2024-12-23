Author Nathanael Arthur’s New Book “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale” is an Imaginative and Engaging Tale That Unveils a Unique Perspective on Mystery and Adventure
Recent release “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale” from Page Publishing author Nathanael Arthur presents an innovative tale that offers an intriguing twist on the detective genre. Blending elements of crime, adventure, and the paranormal, “Detective: A Rabbit’s Tale” promises a fresh and engaging reading experience that showcases the author’s lifelong passion for storytelling.
Junction City, KY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nathanael Arthur, a Kentucky native as well as a gamer and action figure collector who is fascinated with anything paranormal, has completed his new book “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale”: a captivating addition to the mystery genre that brings a unique perspective to crime-solving, combining the author’s love for storytelling with his passion for the extraordinary.
“My life has been nothing but stories to tell, whether I was a kid directing my action figures or creating movies with my action figures,” writes Nathanael. “When I was a kid, I used to take my action figures and direct a story, give them the lines, and when they said the line, so writing stories is a new way for me to create a passion.
“But now it’s time to share the stories I have always brainstormed out for years. I have stories ranging from the paranormal to war and crime, all nonfiction-based stories. The book you are about to read is one of the many stories I want to tell.”
The author continues, “Sometimes you have to lead from a story’s perspective. Follow the characters’ stories so that you can build a climbing mountain of stories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nathanael Arthur’s riveting tale not only reflects the author’s diverse storytelling interests—from the paranormal to war and crime—but also embodies his belief in the power of following a story’s perspective to build a compelling narrative that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Detective: A Rabbit's Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
