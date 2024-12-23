Author Dominick Giacobbe’s New Book “Overcome: How I Miraculously Healed from a Fractured Neck” Tells the Author’s Extraordinary Journey of Recovery and Resilience
Recent release “Overcome: How I Miraculously Healed from a Fractured Neck” from Page Publishing author Dominick Giacobbe is a fascinating and powerful memoir that follows the author as he faces unimaginable challenges after suffering a severe neck injury. Detailing his journey from despair to empowerment, Giacobbe encourages readers to confront their own obstacles with courage and determination.
Mooresville, SC, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dominick Giacobbe, who holds a ninth dan black belt in the two-thousand-year-old art of Tang Soo Do Korean karate, has completed his new book “Overcome: How I Miraculously Healed from a Fractured Neck”: a compelling true story that recounts the author’s harrowing journey from the pinnacle of success to the depths of despair following a devastating injury, leading to a triumphant recovery that defied the odds.
“I wrote this book to be an inspirational tool for anyone facing unbelievable odds,” writes Giacobbe. “I hope that after reading this book, you will look at life differently and face your challenges with courage.
“In this book, I explain how I overcame the impossible—how I went from everything to nothing and back to everything. I went from being one of the most highly respected Korean martial artists in the world to being in a hospital bed with a fractured neck, unable to move. This book is my journey back from a broken neck to becoming a full-time martial artist again.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominick Giacobbe’s insightful tale is a call to action for anyone facing their own struggles in life, serving as a beacon of hope that there is always a path forward through one’s darkest moments. Through candid reflections and practical insights, Giacobbe shares the tools and mindset that enabled him to heal from his injuries, revealing how even life’s most difficult setbacks can be the perfect way to find inner growth and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Overcome: How I Miraculously Healed from a Fractured Neck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I wrote this book to be an inspirational tool for anyone facing unbelievable odds,” writes Giacobbe. “I hope that after reading this book, you will look at life differently and face your challenges with courage.
“In this book, I explain how I overcame the impossible—how I went from everything to nothing and back to everything. I went from being one of the most highly respected Korean martial artists in the world to being in a hospital bed with a fractured neck, unable to move. This book is my journey back from a broken neck to becoming a full-time martial artist again.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominick Giacobbe’s insightful tale is a call to action for anyone facing their own struggles in life, serving as a beacon of hope that there is always a path forward through one’s darkest moments. Through candid reflections and practical insights, Giacobbe shares the tools and mindset that enabled him to heal from his injuries, revealing how even life’s most difficult setbacks can be the perfect way to find inner growth and transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Overcome: How I Miraculously Healed from a Fractured Neck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories