Author Martin Muganga’s New Book “Chief Gati and the Talking Wind and Other Short Stories” is a Collection of Ten Short Stories Based on Classic African Folktales

Recent release “Chief Gati and the Talking Wind and Other Short Stories” from Page Publishing author Martin Muganga is a fascinating collection of ten short African folktales, exploring themes of magic, courage, and hope. With each entry, Muganga highlights the importance of community, connecting with the environment, and learning to overcome whatever challenges life may present.