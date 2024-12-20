EndoVault Image Management and Epic Lumens Endoscopy Report Writer Integrate Seamlessly
Schenectady, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As technology and software continue to change the healthcare industry, it is crucial for industry players to offer endoscopic imaging solutions that can provide secure and reliable interoperability. The standalone image capture & management solution within EndoVault® offers various integration options with Epic® Lumens, creating a complete endoscopy report writing solution that fits into any clinical workflow and IT infrastructure. EndoVault® offers Health Level Seven (HL7) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) integration options that are available on Epic® Showroom to ensure patient data is exchanged securely and consistently.
By choosing EndoVault® for image management, healthcare providers are utilizing a GI-specific solution that can capture up to four video sources simultaneously without having to change input signals or cables from one video processor to the other. The ability to capture multiple video sources is ideal for providers that perform advanced procedures looking to effortlessly pull images into their procedure reports without requiring manual effort from the clinical team. When the clinician is done managing images, they are automatically pushed for storage and available within Lumens for the report to be generated. This partnership between EndoSoft® and Epic® can be beneficial for large multi-site hospital systems and single room endoscopy centers alike.
EndoSoft’s patented technology, Argus® AI, can also be added to the image capture & management solution for Epic® Lumens. This enhancement allows physicians to intelligently capture, label, and locate images using only voice prompted Natural Language Processing during the endoscopy procedure. The days of having to manage images after a procedure are coming to an end. Using Argus® allows for specimen jar labels to be automatically printed in the procedure room while simultaneously labeling procedure images, reducing unintentional human errors in both the procedure room and specimen labeling. Argus® automatically timestamps images and specific landmarks during the procedure while recording quality metrics and other pertinent procedural information that saves the clinical team time following every procedure.
EndoVault® holds multiple major certifications ensuring patient data is protected and secured. EndoVault®’s certifications include ONC (USA), Infoway (Canada), NEDi 2 (UK), NBCSP (Australia) and HIPPA compliance. EndoSoft® is also IHE/FHIR certified and DICOM compliant. These certifications and integration capabilities allow for the secure and efficient retrieval, storage, and transmission of patient data, images, and videos taken during the procedure, allowing facilities of all sizes to reduce reliance on paper & manual scanning. Additionally, the image management solution within EndoVault® is scalable in scope & specialty, providing a cost-effective solution for all Epic® Lumens users. EndoSoft® can build an API with Epic® that allows end-users to launch EndoVault® directly from within Epic®, streamlining the clinical workflow and giving access to the EndoVault® application to any computer with access to Epic®.
Choosing EndoVault® for image management with Epic® Lumens provides clinicians seamless interoperability between the two solutions via enhanced medical imaging technology.
To learn more about how EndoVault® can meet the needs of your endoscopy workflows, you can explore their site or request a demo.
EPIC® & EPIC Showroom are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation, Wisconsin, USA. EndoSoft LLC is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by the trademark owners listed above.
