Inn-Flow Reaches New Heights with Level III Global Customer Support Certification
Cary, NC, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hotel Tech Report Honors Inn-Flow’s Exceptional, Real-Time Support and Strategic Client Empowerment
Inn-Flow, a leading hotel operations software provider, today announced it has achieved Hotel Tech Report’s Level III Global Customer Support Certification (GCSC), marking a significant advancement from its Level II certification earned last year. This prestigious recognition underscores Inn-Flow’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled, proactive, and outcomes-driven customer support for hoteliers worldwide.
The certification process, conducted by Hotel Tech Report, is based on a rigorous 34-point scoring rubric evaluating four key dimensions of customer support excellence: pre-emptive support, reactive support, coaching/success, and customer validation. Inn-Flow excelled in each category, achieving a high rubric score—well within the range required to earn the Level III designation. The company’s achievement provides hoteliers with critical assurance that selecting Inn-Flow as a partner means placing their trust in a vendor dedicated to transparency, responsiveness, and continuous improvement.
A Commitment to Real-Time, Transparent Support
A key factor in achieving the Level III GCSC is Inn-Flow’s focus on immediate, real-time support—an approach that differentiates the company in a sector where delayed or impersonal communication can undermine client trust. From integrated in-app chat to advanced ticket management, Inn-Flow’s team ensures hoteliers have instant access to the information and expertise they need to solve challenges and optimize operations.
“Inn-Flow’s support team has placed heavy emphasis on being accessible to their customers at the point of need,” said Adam Hollander, Co-Founder of Hotel Tech Report. “While many firms claim to offer live chat support, Inn-Flow stands out by managing it in real time. This direct line of communication eliminates bottlenecks, accelerates troubleshooting, and leads to more successful outcomes for clients.”
Empowering Hoteliers Through Data, Coaching, and Best Practices
Beyond swift problem resolution, Inn-Flow’s holistic approach to customer success involves consistent coaching, regular product update briefings, and intuitive self-help resources. The company offers an extensive knowledge base, video tutorials, in-app guided tours, and tooltips that help clients become more confident, informed users of the platform. Additionally, quarterly success check-ins ensure that clients are not just maintaining performance levels but continually improving their operational and financial outcomes.
“At Inn-Flow, we firmly believe that exceptional customer support is the cornerstone of our success,” said John Erhart, CEO & Founder of Inn-Flow. “We’ve made substantial investments into the tools, processes, and strategies that foster genuine partnerships with hoteliers. By combining immediate, personalized assistance with proactive resources and transparency, we ensure hotel owners are empowered to achieve their goals, whether that’s driving efficiency, expanding their portfolio, or improving guest satisfaction.”
Demonstrated Results and Outstanding Client Satisfaction
One of the most compelling aspects of achieving Level III certification is the validation from Inn-Flow’s own clients. As part of the certification process, Hotel Tech Report verifies user reviews and satisfaction scores. With more than 190+ verified client reviews and a 4.8+ average support rating, Inn-Flow stands as a leader in customer-centric innovation. This genuine, positive feedback reaffirms that the company’s methodology is resonating with real operators in the field.
Key Highlights of Inn-Flow’s GCSC Assessment:
Certification Level: Level III – Customer Focused
Support Team Size: 11 specialists, led by Vice President of Client Services, Kelsey Higginbotham
Certification Period: December 2024 – December 2025
Looking Ahead: Continuous Improvement for Enhanced Client Success
Earning the Level III GCSC is both a milestone and a motivator for Inn-Flow. The company remains committed to evolving its customer support strategy in response to emerging industry trends, technology advancements, and client feedback. The goal: to provide hoteliers with the highest standard of support, ensuring they have the resources, knowledge, and confidence to excel in a highly competitive market.
About Inn-Flow
Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Inn-Flow is a hotel-specific software platform developed by hoteliers for hoteliers. Offering a suite of tools encompassing accounting, labor management, payroll, procurement, and business intelligence, Inn-Flow enables operators to streamline their workflows, boost operational efficiency, and drive performance. With tens of thousands of users, Inn-Flow’s mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology, expertise, and real-time support to help hotels achieve their fullest potential.
About the Hotel Tech Report Global Customer Support Certification (GCSC)
The GCSC provides an industry-standard framework for hoteliers seeking transparent, data-driven insights into a vendor’s customer support quality. By evaluating companies across pre-emptive support, reactive support, coaching/success, and client validation, the certification offers unprecedented clarity and helps hoteliers select the best technology partners for their business.
Contact
Inn-FlowContact
Michael C. Hopkins
(919) 277-9027
www.inn-flow.com
