Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Colorado Self Storage Facility
Denver, CO, December 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Guardian Storage Aurora, a premier Class A self-storage facility located at 3633 Walden Circle in Aurora, Colorado. The property, comprising 87,438 rentable square feet across 742 units, is recognized for its institutional quality, climate-controlled units, and exterior drive-up access buildings.
Built in 2019, Guardian Storage Aurora is a stabilized asset with a current physical occupancy rate of 90%. Strategically situated within a thriving submarket, the facility benefits from robust local demographics. The property is further bolstered by its proximity to key transportation hubs such as I-70, E-470, and the Denver International Airport (DIA) light rail, along with a vibrant mix of residential, retail, and commercial developments.
“This transaction highlights the strength of the Aurora market and the ongoing demand for high-quality self-storage investments,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Guardian Storage Aurora represents an exceptional opportunity for the new owner to continue leveraging its location, modern amenities, and strong operational performance to drive revenue growth.”
The sale underscores the continued expansion and desirability of self-storage investments within the Denver metropolitan area. Aurora, known for its booming economy in sectors like healthcare, aerospace, and technology, offers investors a unique blend of affordability and connectivity to the larger Denver market.
The transaction was facilitated by Argus Self Storage Advisors, a national leader in self-storage brokerage and advisory services, with a track record of over $6 billion in self-storage transactions.
Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox are the Colorado Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
