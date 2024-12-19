Rev. Joanne Angel Barrycolon Honored as Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Linden Hill, NY, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon, of Linden Hill New York, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fitness and wellness. BarryColon will be included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon
Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon is the owner of Wholistic Fitness NY, where she combines her expertise in fitness and physical training with spiritual healing and wellness practices. Her business focuses on weightlifting in combination with nutrition and holistic healing to help clients achieve their goals.
At the young age of 12, BarryColon discovered her calling when she was asked to teach a slimnastics class, leading her to realize her passion for helping women move their bodies and transform. She is an expert in reiki, bodybuilding, chakras, crystals, astrology, numerology, and functional nutrition.
BarryColon received her a B.S. in health, nutrition, and fitness from Empire State University in 2012.
For more information visit https://wholisticfitnessny.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon
Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon is the owner of Wholistic Fitness NY, where she combines her expertise in fitness and physical training with spiritual healing and wellness practices. Her business focuses on weightlifting in combination with nutrition and holistic healing to help clients achieve their goals.
At the young age of 12, BarryColon discovered her calling when she was asked to teach a slimnastics class, leading her to realize her passion for helping women move their bodies and transform. She is an expert in reiki, bodybuilding, chakras, crystals, astrology, numerology, and functional nutrition.
BarryColon received her a B.S. in health, nutrition, and fitness from Empire State University in 2012.
For more information visit https://wholisticfitnessny.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories