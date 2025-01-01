Right Now TV Expands Reach to Over 72 Million Households in Top Television Markets
Broadcast Network for Men Strengthens Presence in 16 of the Top 20 U.S. Markets.
Atlanta, GA, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Right Now TV, a broadcast television network tailored to men’s programming, has announced a significant expansion, increasing its reach to over 72 million households across the United States. The network now boasts affiliated stations in 16 of the top 20 television markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta.
The expansion represents a major milestone for the network, which launched in 2018 with affiliates in only three markets. The expansion elevates Right Now TV into the upper echelons of U.S. broadcast networks, positioning it for continued growth in viewership and influence.
“This is a huge deal for us,” said Rob Coker, CEO of Right Now TV. “When we first launched the network in 2018, we were in just three markets. Now we’re in over 70. It puts us in a much, much bigger league. Before this expansion, our network was doing fairly well reaching only 20 million people. Now we reach over 180 million.”
Right Now TV has built its reputation by offering a diverse slate of programming, catering to men with shows spanning adventure, sports, automotive, and lifestyle genres. Its ability to connect with this audience has fueled its steady growth and success in capturing key markets.
The expansion includes the addition of key affiliates in the nation’s largest metropolitan areas, providing the network with unprecedented visibility and accessibility. With its programming now available in households across the country, the network is hoping to become more competitive in attracting new viewers and advertising partners.
“This is more than an expansion—it’s a transformation,” Coker added. “We’re no longer just a niche network in select markets. We’re now competing on a national level with the biggest names in the business.”
The growth comes at a time when broadcast networks are evolving to meet the demands of a changing media landscape. Right Now TV’s strategic expansion demonstrates the network’s commitment to staying relevant and competitive in an increasingly fragmented market.
For more information about Right Now TV and its programming, visit www.RightNowTelevision.com.
About Right Now TV
Founded in 2018, Right Now TV is a broadcast television network dedicated to men’s programming, featuring adventure, sports, automotive, and lifestyle content. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the network now reaches over 72 million households nationwide through its affiliates in top television markets.
For more information about Right Now TV and its programming, visit www.RightNowTelevision.com.
