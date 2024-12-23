West Coast Aerial Photography Inc.’s Mark Holtzman Featured on "Just a Good Conversation" Podcast
West Coast Aerial Photography's Mark Holtzman sits down with Matt Brown on Just a Good Conversation, providing a glimpse into the intricate balance of art and technical expertise behind Mark Holtzman's aerial photography.
Los Angeles, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Holtzman, owner of West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc., was featured in the latest episode of the acclaimed podcast, Just a Good Conversation, hosted by Matt Brown. The engaging discussion highlighted Mark's unique career journey, blending his skills as a pilot and photographer to capture breathtaking aerial images that have earned him global recognition.
During the podcast, Mark offered listeners an inside look at his path—from growing up learning photography alongside his father in their home darkroom to earning his private pilot’s license by age 17—and how these experiences shaped his career in aerial photography. He also shared stories from his days as an LA County lifeguard and paramedic, his foray into acting, and his early experiments photographing during flyovers. Listeners were treated to tales behind his most iconic images, including those that earned placements in prestigious photojournalism competitions World Press Photo and Pictures of the Year International.
Holtzman humbly reflected on his experience, saying, “It was a real pleasure to sit down with Matt for such a thoughtful and enjoyable conversation. Matt has a gift for asking the right questions and creating a space to share your story authentically. I’d also like to thank him for the stunning portrait photographs he generously captured of me—an unexpected but greatly appreciated bonus!”
West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc., is a father-son aerial photography firm based in California. Founded by Mark in 2000 and joined by his son Steven in 2008, the company specializes in oblique and vertical aerial photography, serving a variety of industries and clients worldwide. From local construction projects to breathtaking cityscapes, their photos have appeared globally in both print and online publications.
Mark’s feature on Just a Good Conversation provides a fascinating glimpse into the intricate balance of art and technical expertise behind Mark Holtzman's aerial photography.
To listen to the full podcast episode, visit Just a Good Conversation on Spotify.
https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/matt-brown57/episodes/Just-a-Good-Conversation-Mark-Holtzman-e2rbauk/a-abl4jbr
For more about Mark Holtzman and West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc., visit https://www.photopilot.com.
Contact
Steven Holtzman
818-788-5056
https://www.photopilot.com
