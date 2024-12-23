Freyr Solutions Embraces the Spirit of Giving During Joy of Giving Week with CSR Initiative for Aadarana Trust Children

Freyr Solutions, a global provider of regulatory solutions, celebrated the Joy of Giving Week by organizing a CSR initiative in support of Aadarana Trust, a nonprofit focused on helping underprivileged children. Employees of Freyr Solutions participated in a donation drive, contributing essential grocery items, a laptop, and school supplies to the children.