Author James Thornburg’s New Book “Whispering Dandelions” is a Riveting Tale Following the Lives of Two Midwestern Brothers and Their Family During the First World War
Recent release “Whispering Dandelions” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Thornburg is a captivating novel that centers around two all-American Midwestern brothers who find themselves on different paths during World War One. Despite this, they both end up fighting in France, with the comforts of their family farm far behind them.
Peoria, AZ, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Thornburg, who has multiple sclerosis and lives with his family in Arizona, has completed his new book “Whispering Dandelions”: a riveting saga of gold, love, and the experiences of two Midwestern brothers and their family during the turbulent years of World War One.
“The year was 1914, and those late July days, as Joseph and Henry Morgan were just coming of age on the small family farm in North Dakota, were pivotal in the history of the world,” writes Thornburg. “This was the dawning of the twentieth century and Western civilization was quickly ascending toward what was certainly its zenith.”
The author continues, “The two teenage Morgan boys (along with millions of other young men around the globe) would have their paths altered forever by events forming, far removed from the tranquil Midwestern farm they were growing up on during that summer of 1914. Both of these young men would eventually end up on the battlefields of the Western Front in France, and one of the brothers would don the uniforms of three different nations during the struggle that was the First World War. But their journeys to the war in Europe would differ substantially from each other and be the subject of family lore for the next fifty years. A treasure trove of family memories found in a forgotten old trunk, which was tucked away in the dusty recesses of an attic, included military insignia, journals, letters, and newspaper clippings, along with two golden nuggets.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, James Thornburg’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Joseph and Henry’s journey to survive the chaos and violence of the war. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Whispering Dandelions” is a spellbinding novel that fans of historical fiction won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Whispering Dandelions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
