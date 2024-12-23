Author James Thornburg’s New Book “Whispering Dandelions” is a Riveting Tale Following the Lives of Two Midwestern Brothers and Their Family During the First World War

Recent release “Whispering Dandelions” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author James Thornburg is a captivating novel that centers around two all-American Midwestern brothers who find themselves on different paths during World War One. Despite this, they both end up fighting in France, with the comforts of their family farm far behind them.